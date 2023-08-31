PreveCeutical Engages New to the Street for Production & Broadcasting Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), announces that it has entered into a Service Agreement dated effective September 1, 2023 (the "Agreement") with New to the Street Group LLC ("NTTS"), whereby NTTS will provide production and broadcasting services (the "Services") to the Company involving television, production, media analysis, and procurement.

NTTS has agreed to accept the following compensation in exchange for performing the Services: The Client agrees to pay New to the Street Group LLC $150,000.00 in total for media production and national TV broadcasting. The first payment of $5,000.00 is due by September 15, 2023, and the remaining five (5) payments of $5,000.00 are due on the 1st of each consecutive month. The remaining balance of $120,000.00 is due on or before March 04, 2024, with all funds being paid in USD. The term of the Agreement shall start September 1, 2023, and shall end February 29, 2024, unless terminated earlier. (the "Term").

Develop a biography-format interview series at NYC or Via Zoom outlining the announced milestones of PreveCeutical

4x Bloomberg Broadcasts (Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming)

3x Newsmax Broadcasts

10x FOX Business Broadcasts

10 (30-sec) & 15 (15-sec) Commercials per month- Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax, Twitter, Instagram

6x Months of New To The Street Social Media Support

2 Special Reports that will feature PreveCeutical during local morning and evening television news shows. (Network News Pickups. ABC, NBC, CBS etc.)

New To The Street Podcast on Spotify and Apple Music

Monthly Strategy calls with the NTTS team

NTTS is located at 99 W Hawthorne Ave, Suite 300, Valley Stream, NY 11581, and can be contacted at [email protected] or Monica Brennan at [email protected] .

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

