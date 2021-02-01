Prevent Blindness and Bausch + Lomb to Launch Year-Long Video Series to Raise Awareness of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Organizations Also Launch Social Media Donation Campaign to Support Prevent Blindness' Sight-Saving Fund During February's AMD Awareness Month



BRIDGEWATER, N.J., and CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), and Prevent Blindness, the nation's oldest volunteer eye health non-profit organization, today announced they are joining together for the sixth consecutive year during AMD Awareness Month to raise awareness of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), one of the leading causes of vision loss in adults 50 years of age and older. The two organizations will launch a year-long video series which will feature the personal stories of people who have AMD and the strategies they have for living a healthy lifestyle with the first episode launching later this month.

"Every February for the past six years, we have collaborated with Prevent Blindness to raise awareness of AMD, which affects approximately 16 million people in the United States," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "Beginning this month and through the remainder of 2021, we will release videos that highlight several outstanding people who have been able to successfully manage their AMD diagnosis while continuing to live fulfilling lives. It is our hope that through their stories we can encourage others with AMD, particularly during these times, to take the right actions to help reduce their risk of progression of this debilitating condition."

As part of the launch of the video series, Bausch + Lomb and Prevent Blindness will post a variety of content on their social media pages throughout AMD Awareness Month in February to share facts and helpful information about AMD. Additionally, Bausch + Lomb will donate $1* to Prevent Blindness and its sight-saving fund for every "share" or "like" of certain posts from the Bausch + Lomb SightMatters Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SightMattersCommunity.

"We're very proud of the progress we've made with Bausch + Lomb in raising awareness and providing resources to support people living with AMD. We look forward to expanding our efforts by sharing real-life personal stories," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO, Prevent Blindness. "Even with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and some delays in routine care, we hope that these videos, coupled with our social media campaign, will inspire people to schedule a comprehensive dilated eye exam with their doctor – the only way to get properly diagnosed with AMD."



Although there is no cure for AMD, there are steps that patients can take as part of a plan created with their doctor to help reduce their risk of progression. These steps include stopping smoking, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy diet, and receiving a dilated eye exam.

Patients can also talk to their doctor about taking a vitamin based on the AREDS2 study. Only PreserVision® AREDS 2 formula eye vitamins contain the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute to help reduce the risk of moderate to advanced AMD progression.



To watch the video series and find more information on AMD, visit www.SightMatters.com. For a free listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit Prevent Blindness at https://www.preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.



About AMD

AMD is an eye disease that affects the macula, the part of the eye that supports sharp, central vision needed for seeing objects clearly. Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time. This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones.



About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

*Bausch + Lomb will donate $1 to the organization Prevent Blindness for every Facebook like or share, up to $50,000, from 2/1/2021 through 2/28/2021.



