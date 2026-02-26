Prevent Blindness Declares March as Workplace Eye Wellness Month, Offering Free Educational Resources to Employers and Employees to Help Prevent Eye Injuries, Avoid Digital Eye Strain

Employees who work in industries such as construction, manufacturing, metalworking, agriculture, and occupations requiring chemical-handling, are at a higher risk for eye injuries without the use of proper eye protection. Types of occupational eye injuries include corneal abrasions, blunt eye trauma, penetrating injuries and eye burns from chemicals, radiation or extreme heat.

Those who work in an office environment using digital screens, such as computers, tablets and smartphones, may be at a higher risk for digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome. Symptoms may include blurred vision, dry eyes, headaches along with back, neck and shoulder stiffness and pain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Workplace Eye Wellness Month reminds us that protecting vision should be a priority wherever people work—whether in offices or on job sites," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness.

New data from the 2026 Workplace Vision Health Report, just released by VSP® Vision Care, showed a disconnect between workers and employers with only a quarter of survey respondents believing that their company cares a great deal about their eye health.

Additionally, the report found:

81 percent of Human Resources (HR) leaders say their company promotes the use of protective eyewear such as safety glasses, sunglasses, or glasses designed to reduce glare from screens or bright lights. However, less than half (45 percent) of workers agree.



Only 34 percent of workers say their company encourages eye breaks—short pauses from screens or close-up work that can help reduce eye strain and fatigue.



32 percent of workers say their company offers information on optimizing the workplace to help minimize eye strain, for example guidance on computer setup, lighting, ergonomic furniture, temperature, or humidity.



Desk workers are now getting almost 100 hours of screen time each week. On weekdays, desk workers report spending an astounding 93 percent of their waking hours looking at screens.



For the first time, the report also included non-desk workers, whose roles occur outside a traditional office setting. The research found that many of these workers also report experiencing screen time impacts.



One in four employees say they have taken time off from work due to digital eyestrain. On average, workers report taking 4.5 days off each year.

"As we recognize Workplace Eye Wellness Month, it's a timely reminder that in today's digital world, proactive eye care is critical," said Dr. Valerie Sheety-Pilon, VSP Vision Care Senior Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs. "When employers rethink vision care and create eye-friendly workplaces, they strengthen employee well-being and, in turn, support higher employee engagement and productivity."

To download the VSP Vision Care 2026 Workplace Vision Health Report, please click here.

For more information about workplace eye health and safety topics, please visit PreventBlindness.org.

