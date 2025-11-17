Prevent Blindness Names Matt MacDonald, EyeMed Vision Care, as Board of Directors Chair, Adds Three New Members

Michael C. Vitale, ABOM, Vice President, Membership, Government Relations and Technical Affairs for The Vision Council, and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Prevent Blindness Texas, was elected as the Chief Volunteer Officer Co-chair of the Prevent Blindness Affiliate Association, and Amy Pulles, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness Ohio, was re-elected as the CEO Co-chair of the Association. By virtue of these roles, Michael Vitale will serve as a voting member of the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors and Amy Pulles will serve as a non-voting member.

Lori A. Archer, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision, was also elected to the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors, along with past Board members, Paul Delatore, Global Head, Market Access, Alcon, and Cadmus Rich, MD, MBA, Principal Consultant, ClearSight LLC, and Chief Medical Officer of Visara, Inc. Dr. Rich will serve as Prevent Blindness Board Treasurer, and Jacqueline Herd, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer of Providence St. Josephs Health, was re-elected Board Secretary.

"As we enter 2026, I am thrilled to have this impressive roster of leaders on the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors, to guide us in our efforts to expand access to eye care, support educational initiatives that save sight, and help us grow and evolve so that we can continue our mission to serve as the nation's trusted partner in eye health," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness.

In his role as President and Global Head of Managed Care for EyeMed Vision Care, Matt MacDonald leads the managed vision care business domestically and internationally. MacDonald was previously at Accretive Health, Accenture, and Booz & Company. He earned degrees from Northwestern University and Columbia Business School. MacDonald currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Vision Care Plans (NAVCP). He was elected to the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors in November of 2023, and named Chair-elect in March of this year.

Lori A. Archer, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision, brings more than 32 years of experience in the optical industry, including 29 years with UnitedHealthcare. As CEO, Archer oversaw one of the nation's leading vision benefit organizations, driving enterprise-wide strategies that strengthened market leadership and improved member experiences. She led initiatives to modernize operations, implement innovative care delivery models, and expand access to affordable, high-quality vision care for millions nationwide. Her impact has been recognized through multiple industry honors, including the Optical Women's Association's Pleiades Award in 2025 for championing women's leadership, and recognition as one of Vision Monday's Most Influential Women in Optical twice—in the Executive Suite category (2020) and the Mentors category (2008). Archer has served as Chair of the Board of Directors for the NAVCP and served as a Board member of the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition.

As the Global Head, Market Access at Alcon, Paul Delatore leads the Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Strategic Pricing, Reimbursement, and Government Affairs groups. In his current role, he develops and executes strategies to improve market access of Alcon devices and value offerings for patients. He brings more than 17 years of healthcare industry background in medical devices and diverse experience with industry leading companies, such as Johnson and Johnson, CR Bard, The Walt Disney Company, and AT&T International. Delatore earned his MBA from the University of Miami and has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Creighton University. He has also completed executive education programs at Kellogg School of Management and Thomas Jefferson University School of Population Health. Delatore previously served on the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors from 2018 to 2024.

Dr. Cadmus Rich has held progressive positions in ophthalmology research and development, previously as Medical Director/Senior Director at Quintiles, Head of Clinical Trial Management at Alcon, Therapeutic Unit Head for Intraocular Lens R&D at Alcon and VP, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Inotek Pharmaceuticals, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Head of Research and Development for Aura Biosciences, CMO at Lassen Therapeutics, and now Chief Medical Officer at Visara, Inc. During his distinguished career, he has actively participated in the product development of more than 40 drugs/devices, and has led or participated in over 125 clinical trials. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Case Western Reserve University, an MD and Residency in Ophthalmology from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, and an MBA from Regis University. Dr. Rich previously served on the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors from 2017 to 2023, and is the current Budget Committee Chair, and member of the Audit, and Finance and Administration committees.

During its Annual Meeting, Prevent Blindness presented two national awards. The F. Park Lewis Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Jeanne Burmeister, Executive Director of Prevent Blindness Iowa, for her 30 years of service to the organization. This award is presented to an individual in recognition of having made noteworthy contributions to vision and eye health over a major part of his or her professional career.

And Mitchell Brinks, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Oregon Health & Science University, Prevent Blindness Public Health and Policy committee chair, was presented with the Louisa Lee Schuyler Award, recognizing a volunteer for outstanding contributions to the mission of Prevent Blindness.

