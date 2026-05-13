Prevent Blindness to Host the 2026 ASPECT Patient Engagement Summit and Eyes on Capitol Hill Legislative Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

- Three-day Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Summit brings together patients, care partners, and public health champions with events including the Eyes on Capitol Hill Legislative Advocacy Day and a new Theater Performance -

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and preserving eye health, will be hosting the 2026 ASPECT (Advocacy, Support, Perspective, Empowerment, Communication, and Training) Patient Engagement Summit and Eyes on Capitol Hill Legislative Advocacy Day events, June 7-10, 2026 in Washington, DC. Founded in 2020, the ASPECT Patient Engagement Program at Prevent Blindness aims to equip participants with knowledge, skills, and confidence to become advocates for vision and eye health at the individual, peer-to-peer, community, state, and/or national levels through the power of storytelling.

The ASPECT Patient Engagement Summit and Eyes on Capitol Hill Legislative Advocacy Day bring together ASPECT participants, care partners, allies, and partners to further develop skills in storytelling, advocacy, and community-building.

During the Summit, Prevent Blindness will debut the "Vision Monologues," held June 8, 2026, at the Round House Theatre, in Bethesda, MD. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET. Written by Jeanetta Price, a proud, blind advocate and ASPECT Program Manager at Prevent Blindness, the Vision Monologues is a signature theatrical experience that blends storytelling, advocacy, and performance. The event features 17 monologues performed by an all-blind and low-vision cast, along with three real-life stories shared by patient allies, offering diverse perspectives and lived experiences.

"I created the Vision Monologues to plant seeds in places where darkness once lived, to spread awareness so nobody feels unseen or unheard, and to educate with truth, passion, and purpose. Inspired by the stories and lived experiences of others with vision loss, as well as my own, this production reflects the voices of a community too often overlooked. Because sometimes one story can change a life forever. And if my words help even one person see purpose beyond 20/20 then I've done what I was called to do," said Ms. Price.

Tickets for the Vision Monologues may be purchased online for $25 each here. All proceeds from the event go to support the ASPECT program and the sight-saving services of Prevent Blindness.

Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with their federal legislator's office to share their stories and promote improved policies for vision and eye health through the Prevent Blindness Eyes on Capitol Hill Legislative Advocacy Day which will be held on June 9.

Now in its 20th year, the 2026 Eyes on Capitol Hill advocates will specifically ask elected officials to:

Additionally, Prevent Blindness will be hosting a CVC Reception on June 9, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

The ASPECT Patient Engagement Program and Summit are generously supported by Limitless Visionary level sponsors Genentech and Regeneron. Active Advocate level sponsors include Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and Kyowa Kirin. Courageous Supporter level sponsors include Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Keenova Therapeutics, Merck, and Viridian Therapeutics. Vision Friend level sponsors include EyePoint and Ocular Therapeutix.

"The ASPECT Summit reflects the power of patient voices to shape public understanding and influence policy," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "From storytelling and peer connection to direct advocacy on Capitol Hill, people impacted by vision loss are leading conversations that drive meaningful change in vision and eye health."

For more information about the ASPECT program and he Vision Monologues, please visit PreventBlindness.org/aspect, or contact Julie Grutzmacher, MSW, MPH, senior director of patient advocacy and population health initiatives, at [email protected]. For information on Eyes on Capitol Hill and other advocacy initiatives, please contact Sara Everett Brown, senior director of government affairs at Prevent Blindness, at [email protected].

About Prevent Blindness

Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading eye health and safety patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. The organization raises awareness about the importance of eye health and its connection to overall health, advocates for eye health policies and funding, supports professional education and training, and empowers those living with vision loss. With the generous support of its network of affiliates, volunteers, partners, and the public, Prevent Blindness provides free resources on the full spectrum of eye diseases and conditions that can significantly affect vision and quality of life, and advances initiatives that identify vision problems early and connect individuals to eye care. For more information, visit PreventBlindness.org, and follow Prevent Blindness on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok , and YouTube.

SOURCE Prevent Blindness