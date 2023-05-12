Prevent fall plumbing problems with summer storm drain maintenance

Harts Services, a leading plumbing provider for homeowners throughout the Pacific Northwest, offers seasonal tips for keeping drains and pipes clear when heavy rainfall returns

TACOMA, Wash., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company founded in 2013, reminds homeowners to properly maintain outdoor storm drains this summer to prevent unexpected backups when heavy rainfall returns.

In addition to clogs caused by debris and litter, tree roots pose a serious risk to pipes and drains in the summer months. During the dry season, root systems extend their reach underground in search of water and nutrients. Unfortunately, these roots often block drainage pipes and storm drains, creating unpleasant and potentially hazardous clogs.

"It's easy to overlook your storm drain when the weather is nice and sunny," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "But continuing to keep an eye on your drain and pipes during the summer will reduce the risk of clogs and other potentially nasty situations during the rainy season later this year."

Hart recommends the following steps for maintaining a clear storm drain:

Keep the grate clear: Inspect your drain regularly and remove sticks, grass, litter and any other debris to keep the drain flowing freely.

Keep the drain clean: Most of the water flowing into storm drains feeds directly into streams, creeks and rivers. Take extra precautions to keep any possible pollutants out of the drain by properly disposing of liquids used for vehicle maintenance, pool and spa care, landscaping, or pest control.

Consider professional storm drain cleaning: In the case of a noticeable clog or blockage, call a professional. Heavy grates, deep drains and possible biohazards, including chemicals and animal waste, pose serious potential risks. Plumbing pros have expertise, training and equipment that keep them safe.

Schedule a video inspection: Using a professional video inspection to reveal root damage as well as corrosion and sediment buildup, experts can identify a safe, lasting solution.

"Trees are amazing, but their root systems can wreak havoc on the pipes and drains that serve your home," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "They're active during the summer and can grow very fast, so even if you didn't have a problem last year, that doesn't mean your storm drain or sewer pipes won't be blocked or compromised during the rainy season this fall. It pays to invest in identifying problems now to prevent a messy situation later."

Harts Services provides critical plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Services also offers top-notch electrical services, including breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

