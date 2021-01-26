Prevent Slips, Trips, Falls And Potential Lawsuits With On Demand Snow Removal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since COVID, ecommerce has exploded keeping Fed Ex and UPS busier than ever, as well as food delivery services like Postmates, Doordash, and Instacart are also bringing increased traffic. Winter is here and property owners need to diligent, keeping their sidewalks, driveways and parking lots free of snow and ice to prevent accidents. According to the CDC, approximately 1 million Americans are injured annually from falling on ice and snow. To help prevent injuries, property owners can now book snow removal on demand with GreenPal, the "Uber" of snow removal.

To help prevent injuries, property owners can now book snow removal on demand with GreenPal. Tweet this GreenPal is the largest snow removal app which services 78 major cities.

The US Department of Transportation reports nearly 70 percent of the population lives in a snowy region and receives an average of five inches annually. GreenPal, the largest snow removal app, services 78 major cities affected by snow making it fast for anyone to book. Simply download app, enter address and get five competitive bids from vetted snow removal professionals. You can read reviews, book and pay from anywhere, any time.

"Property owners are legally responsible for the reasonably safe condition of their properties. Ice and snow create a dangerous slip and fall risk, which can lead to serious personal injury or even death," explains Luis P. Guerra, AV Rated Personal Injury attorney. "Owners must be diligent in keeping their properties hazard free and should maintain $500,000 minimum liability coverage."

With the increase of COVID, ecommerce purchases combined with holiday shopping, food and grocery deliveries, it is more important than ever to keep properties safe. Snow is a beautiful but it is dangerous and presents a liability that can be avoided. Shoveling snow is tasking especially for house bound individuals, inactive seniors, pregnant, or those who are too busy. Using a snow removal app like GreenPal can help reduce snow related injuries.

Visit https:///www.yourgreenpal.com for more information about contactless snow removal.

About GreenPal

GreenPal is hands- down the easiest way to book a local lawn care company for yard maintenance services at affordable prices. If you're looking for same day lawn mowing or other services you're at the right place. GreenPal is a seamless way to book yard services across the US at the touch of a button, without ever making a phone call.

Media Contact

Bryan Clayton

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenPal