Prevent the chill: Peterman Brothers recommends HVAC tune-ups before winter

"Once the temperatures start to drop, the likelihood of heating system failures significantly increases," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "We don't want our customers to suffer loss of heat during the coldest months of the year, so we suggest early tune-ups and proactive maintenance now to prevent costly repairs or even replacements later."

As temperatures began to drop, tune-ups will help ensure homeowner they are prepared for the cold weather months due to the following benefits of scheduled HVAC maintenance services:

According to Energy Star, heating a home can account for nearly 29 percent of an annual energy bill. When units are in poor condition, the HVAC system has to work harder to produce the necessary heat for your home. This will not only increase the chances of a unit breakdown, but it will also increase your energy bill. During an inspection, technicians will examine the equipment to ensure all components are in working order to optimize the unit's efficiency. Extend the life of the HVAC unit: If homeowners fail to have their units regularly serviced, it becomes a matter of when the unit will break down. During the winter, HVAC systems are continuously running to ensure your home reaches the optimal temperature set by the homeowner. This increases the chances of failure. HVAC systems should last up to 20 years, and regular maintenance improves the chances that they will reach that mark.

If homeowners fail to have their units regularly serviced, it becomes a matter of when the unit will break down. During the winter, HVAC systems are continuously running to ensure your home reaches the optimal temperature set by the homeowner. This increases the chances of failure. HVAC systems should last up to 20 years, and regular maintenance improves the chances that they will reach that mark. Maintains the warranty: Most homeowners don't realize that having annual tune-ups are a requirement to maintain the warranty. Many manufacturers require owners to schedule annual HVAC tune-ups and failing to do so could void the warranty. This would leave the homeowner responsible for all the repairs and replacements of the unit moving forward.

"At Peterman Brothers, we want to ensure you have the peace of mind that your home is ready for the winter," said Peterman. "Keeping your heating system in peak condition will keep you and your family comfortable and safe from those frigid temperatures outside. Don't wait until it's too late. Get the reassurance you need with a tune-up."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing, heating or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

