Prevent Threats, Protect Sales, Save Time: StateWP Releases Game Changing WordPress Tool

StateWP

29 Jan, 2024, 12:03 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the snowballing cost and sophistication of cybercrime, StateWP has a game changing tool to protect businesses and agencies using WordPress.

The website maintenance and security company has just released Proto. It's a tool that gives companies and agencies the power to protect their WordPress site, enhance its performance, and offload technical tasks to experts.

StateWP's platform is a welcome innovation in WordPress site management due to the uptick in cybercrime, the cost of inhouse IT departments and disparate website tools, and the bottlenecks caused by handling technical problems internally.

Proto provides 24/7 website protection, a direct line to technical support and performance analytics together as one dashboard that sits on the customer's WordPress account.

With Proto, users can:

  • Safeguard their websites: 24/7 threat detection and malware prevention shields sites from evolving cyber threats, ensuring valuable data and customer trust remain protected.
  • Optimize performance: Gain actionable insights into website speed, SEO, and core metrics, allowing data-driven optimization for a seamless user experience and improved search engine ranking.
  • Get expert support: Speak directly with WordPress specialists anytime, day or night. Whether it's a security concern, performance bottleneck, or general query, StateWP's team of experts is there to guide you.

Annual subscriptions start at $159/month and customers can be onboarded within a day.

Total Site Care for Businesses:

StateWP delivers peace of mind and a competitive edge to small businesses, large enterprises, and eCommerce brands. The user-friendly dashboard puts website security, performance analytics, and expert support readily at hand, freeing up resources for growth initiatives.

"Proto is amazing because it's like having an IT department at your disposal." – Sun Pacific, leading fruit producer.

Empowering Agencies:

StateWP streamlines client management for agencies. The live control panel enables delegated website maintenance and security to WordPress experts, allowing agencies to serve clients more effectively and scale their business with confidence.

"Websites can go down at any time and our web team was not working around the clock, so if a site went down after hours we were scrambling to get resources to have it up and running. StateWP gives agencies a solid resource for website maintenance that is high quality and responsive" –Forward Vision, tech marketing agency.

About StateWP

After 15 years leading an expert team serving global brands on WordPress, CEO Garrett Goldman saw the impact of turning website maintenance and security from a technical burden to a strategic asset:

"By simplifying site care through our intuitive platform, StateWP empowers businesses and agencies to focus on what they do best – growing their online presence."

With a focus on security, performance, and growth, StateWP is driving a new era of success for businesses and agencies on WordPress.

Never worry about your website's security or performance again. Visit StateWP.com today and start your free trial.

