Preventice Solutions Presents Monitoring Algorithm Validated with Clinical Data

Preventice Solutions is presenting real-world validation of the unique algorithms used in the BodyGuardian Heart system to detect ventricular ectopic beats (VEBs), which are a sub-category of abnormal heart contractions that originate from the ventricles. For some patients, these beats signify a potentially life-threatening and treatable cardiac irregularity. The proprietary algorithm, when used with mobile cardiac telemetry technology, empowers physicians and healthcare providers with valuable information regarding the occurrence and regularity of VEBs.

In the study, algorithm validation was performed using the MIT-BIH arrhythmia database and also using real- world data collected from nearly 2,000 BodyGuardian Heart patients. Results demonstrate that this proprietary classification model has sensitivity and specificity higher than any previously published fully automated algorithms and demonstrates key short-comings associated with validation performed using only the MIT-BIH arrhythmia database.

"In my opinion, clinicians do not always appreciate the difficulty that ambulatory ECG monitoring systems have in accurately differentiating VEBs from normal sinus rhythm," said Dr. Mittal. "The application of deep learning to large real-world ECG datasets provides a unique opportunity to enhance the diagnostic accuracy of the algorithms in these ECG monitoring devices."

Dr. Mittal has received no compensation from Preventice for his involvement in this project.

About BodyGuardian® Heart

BodyGuardian Heart is a small, lightweight, wireless monitor that records important physiological data such as heart rhythm, ECG, respiratory rate and related activity. Through Bluetooth®, and other approved technologies, the smartphone can also capture additional physiological measurements such as blood-oxygen, glucose levels, blood pressure and weight, anytime, anywhere. The system creates a virtual connection between patients and their care teams, allowing physicians to monitor vital signs outside the clinical setting, while patients go about their daily lives.

The data is captured by BodyGuardian Heart in near real-time, and the programmatic triage, created based upon the physician's care protocol, can improve care delivery and lower costs. The Preventice monitoring center team analyzes, summarizes, and can ultimately empower clinicians to timely, data-driven clinical decisions using an integrated EMR data management system.

About Preventice Solutions

Preventice Solutions is a leading developer of mobile health solutions and remote monitoring services that connect patients threatened by cardiac arrhythmias. Using insights to create revolutionary monitoring technologies, this tech-enabled, service-based approach can ultimately reduce the cost of care and improve health outcomes. The Preventice wearable portfolio includes the PatientCare Platform and BodyGuardian family. For more information please visit www.preventicesolutions.com

