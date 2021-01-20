Preventing Home Fires through Partnership with American Red Cross and St Pete-based Tech Firm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Covid-19, donations to critical services such as those provided by the American Red Cross have declined. In response to this need while wanting to create funding that is sustainable, EffectiveAgents.com developed a system that leverages donations for the American Red Cross year-round, providing a new stream of donations for the organization.

American Red Cross

"The American Red Cross is allocating these donations raised through EffectiveAgents.com directly to its Home Fire Campaign, helping to keep homes and families safe. As a part of this initiative, they even provide free installation of smoke alarms in the homes of our most at-risk populations along with many other services. Through our partnership with American Red Cross, we intend to strengthen home safety and help those impacted by fires with needed recovery services," said Kevin Stuteville, founder of EffectiveAgents.com .

EffectiveAgents.com agents are located all over the nation, serving their clients in their local communities, transacting billions of dollars annually. Home buyers and sellers come through the platform where they are referred to hand-picked agents to facilitate their real estate deal. After the closing, EffectiveAgents.com will donate $1,000 to American Red Cross.

Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster—a majority of them home fires. They provide comfort, relief, and recovery assistance to survivors year-round committed to reducing the number of fire-related deaths and injuries through their Home Fire Campaign. This program harnesses decades of disaster-preparedness expertise and many of their volunteers go door to door to install smoke alarms, replace dead batteries and help families develop two-minute escape plans.

Other services provided through the Campaign include financial aid that helps families meet basic needs after a suffering a home fire, such as food, shelter, clothing, along with case management. As of October 2020, the Home Fire Campaign has made the following national impacts throughout the life of the program with a total of 796 lives saved; 893,192 households made safer; and 2,159,459 smoke alarms installed.

EffectiveAgents.com was also born out of a desperate need to solve a problem. When Stuteville's stepfather passed away leaving Stuteville's mom struggling, she had a home that she needed to sell quickly during the 2008 mortgage crisis, and houses just were not moving. After trying several agents to no avail, Stuteville stepped in to help his mom.

Stuteville developed a complex, proprietary algorithm, which he used to select an agent with the greatest probability of producing the right results; it worked. Over the years, Stuteville has perfected the algorithm used by EffectiveAgents.com , which analyzes millions of real estate agents across the US, distilling that down to the top 1%.

The agents selected by EffectiveAgents.com have been thoroughly vetted and have repeatedly shown themselves to be the most successful agents in a given market.

For those looking for the absolute best agents to help buy or sell a home, navigate to http://www.EffectiveAgents.com/arc, and they will donate $1,000 of your transaction to American Red Cross to help aid those in need in our country.

Media contact:

PT Collins

[email protected]

727-800-5713

SOURCE EffectiveAgents.com

Related Links

https://www.effectiveagents.com/

