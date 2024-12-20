Preventing Retail Crime Starts Here: Smarter Parking, Safer Shopping

The Park Assist Solution from TKH Security Transforms Retail Safety with Innovative Parking Solutions and Crime Prevention Technology

CHESHIRE, Conn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You've been there: a crowded retail center, shopping bags galore, families loading cars, and a constant stream of vehicles circling for an open space. Shoppers expect a smooth, carefree experience, from quickly finding the perfect parking spot to safely returning to their vehicle and exiting the property. For retailers, ensuring this seamless experience requires implementing effective security measures to address a growing challenge: keeping stores, merchandise, and shoppers safe from theft.

Retail Theft on the Rise

Screenshot from the video feed of camera-based M5 smart sensor, showing crisp HD streaming video of in and between parking spaces. Faces and license plates have been blurred for privacy. The Park Assist Solution, an Automated Parking Guidance System (APGS), installed in a parking garage, boosting safety and security.

According to the National Retail Federation, retail theft costs businesses billions annually, eroding trust, disrupting operations, and placing employees and customers at risk. Operators face difficult decisions: closing stores, reducing hours, or product availability.

The Loss Prevention Research Council has defined five "zones of retail influence" - key areas where retailers can take proactive measure to prevent theft and enhance security. Zone 4 includes parking garages, surface lots, entrances, landscaping, and surrounding streets. Each zone requires a uniquely tailored strategy, making Zone 4 a critical focus for early intervention.

Combating Retail Theft

Zone 4's parking facilities present an essential opportunity for early intervention. When potential criminals encounter a camera monitored parking facility, they're more likely to reconsider committing a crime. That's where the Park Assist solution comes in.

A global leader in innovative parking technology, the Park Assist Solution from TKH Security is a HD camera-based Automated Parking Guidance System (APGS). The system's optional Park Surveillance records real-time streaming HD video 24/7, continuously or when motion is detected. The footage is stored for up to 90 days, allowing for easy review and download. Benefits include:

Parking Space Video Coverage: An APGS with Park Surveillance monitors between and in parking spaces, significantly reducing blind spots and providing visual evidence for enforcement, accidents, vandalism, or theft. The valuable footage can be shared with authorities and insurance companies, boosting the likelihood of recovery and prosecution. High-Resolution Video: The HD video and license plate recognition (LPR) can assist with person and vehicle identification, even in low-light conditions. Real-Time Alerts: Operators receive immediate alerts when a known, unwanted visitor parks in a space, when employees park in unauthorized areas, when a vehicle overstays its time limit, and more.

"Our partners are protecting their assets and creating a better customer experience. The APGS's ability to track activity and provide crisp footage has been a game-changer for their security strategies," said Jeff Sparrow, Director of Sales, North America.

Enhancing Liability Protection

An APGS also plays a crucial role in protecting the property owner from negligent claims. Footage from HD camera-based smart sensors, like the M5, can be critical in proving that the property owner took reasonable steps to secure the area, potentially protecting them in a lawsuit.

For prevention and protection, a visible HD camera-based APGS alerts potential criminals: the area is under constant observation, reducing the likelihood of criminal activity and enhances safety, mitigates potential legal risks, and fosters a safer, more efficient environment.

Media Contact:

S Clevinger

[email protected]

SOURCE TKH Security | Park Assist