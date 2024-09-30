Preventing Signal Degradation due to Inclement Weather with an Innovative Heating System

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions (Scientel) headquartered in Aurora, IL USA has launched an antenna enhancement product focused on avoiding potential weather caused interference and downtime. In partnership with Surface Heating Systems, Scientel has developed an Anti-Ice heating system for millimeter antennas of all sizes. The new product is compatible with most major manufacturers and intended to prevent the buildup of snow and ice, thus keeping the antennas operational in the most severe weather conditions.

Surface Heating Systems Anti-Ice Antenna Heating System

Antenna interruptions cause network down time, data loss, and can create an operational nightmare. The formation of ice and often heavy snowfall, especially on parabolic antennas, is a major cause of loss of signal transmittal and reception during winter months.

"Utilizing millimeter radios in weather affected regions was previously challenging given the difficulty of site access. This technology has ensured that there is no ice buildup which enables the delivery of Gigabits of capacity to remote facilities, without having to dispatch to the site." - Bill Asselborn, Project Manager at Scientel Solutions

The Anti-Ice heating system is a robust, hard-backend system that either easily attaches to the rear of the antenna, directly heating the structure or via an intermediate enclosed air gap. Both variations have a control unit which only turns on when the temperature is below 40 degrees, and moisture is detected. Thus, keeping the energy utilization to a minimum. These systems can be installed with minimal disruption to the service.

Having already been deployed in the Midwest and Northeast portion of the United States, these units have the capability to withstand the most severe weather conditions through the brutally cold months.

All systems can be supplied with fully automatic controls with the option of SNMP upgrade.

