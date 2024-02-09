Prevention and Treatment of Prostate Cancer: Global Market for Prostate Cancer Screening and Detection is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to Reach $19.8 billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prevention and Treatment of Prostate Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for prostate cancer care reached $35.3 billion in 2022. This market is expected to reach $56.4 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 through 2028.



As the second most diagnosed male cancer in the world, prostate cancer affects roughly 1.4 million people and kills more than 370,000 men each year, which represents about 4% of all cancer deaths worldwide. This cancer ranges from being a non-aggressive, slow-growing type that can do without treatment to an aggressive, fast-growing disease that needs intervention and timely treatment. Hence, early detection/screening, diagnosis and staging of prostate cancer are critical.



The global market for prostate cancer screening and detection is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2028. It is estimated that over 60% of age-eligible men remain unscreened for prostate cancer. A large, underserved population of unscreened and inadequately screened patients represents a significant opportunity for non-invasive biomarker tests in the prostate cancer screening market.



The global market for prostate cancer pharmaceuticals was valued at $16.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $29.6 billion by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Continued incidence of prostate cancer, the world's growing elderly population, and increasing therapeutic innovations are key driving factors in the market for prostate cancer drugs.



The direct cost for radical prostatectomy was estimated at $3.6 billion in 2022. This cost is expected to rise to $4.8 billion by the end of 2028. The growing popularity of robot-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP) is expected to impact the overall radical prostatectomy market. Improved screening programs will result in an increase in radical prostatectomies, as this procedure is preferred in early detection stages.



The radiotherapy device market is expected to grow as the incidence of prostate cancer worldwide continues to increase and better and more accurate imaging technologies combined with precise treatment strategies are developed. This market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by the end of 2028.

This research study analyzes the state of prostate cancer care, including screening, detection and treatment, offers revenue forecasts, assesses future trends, and provides recommendations for the success of market participants. The scope of the study is global. This report estimates market data for 2022 (the base year) and provides forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported. This report includes forecasts by product type and region from 2023 through 2028. Genetic testing for inherited prostate cancer risk assessment is beyond the scope of the report.



The Report Includes

31 data tables and 63 additional tables

An overview of the global market for the technologies for prevention and treatment of prostate cancer

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to prevention and treatment of prostate cancer, accompanied by a market share analysis by test type, treatment type, drug type and geographic region

Description of several types of prostate cancer, namely acinar adenocarcinoma, ductal adenocarcinoma, transitional cell (or urothelial) cancer, small cell prostate cancer and carcinoid and sarcomas

Description of biomarker tests such as the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, digital rectal exam (DRE) and prostate biopsy, and a discussion on their advantages and limitations

Information on poly adenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, their limitations and approvals related to their use as targeted therapy for prostate cancer

Coverage of approvals for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and collaborations and licensing agreements for the treatment of prostate cancer

Evaluation of the current and future market potential and an analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Review of patents, product pipelines, ESG trends and emerging technologies related to prevention and treatment of prostate cancer

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other market strategies

Profiles of leading market participants

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Prostate Cancer

Biology of Prostate Cancer

Symptoms

Screening

Diagnosis

Localized Prostate Cancer

Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Watchful Waiting or Active Surveillance

Treatment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer Active Surveillance and Screening Personalized Care Approvals for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

Market Challenges Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization Shortage of Care Providers and Other Resources

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Screening and Diagnosis Market by Test Type

Biomarker Tests

PSA Tests

Limitations of PSA Tests

Biomarker Tests for Early Prostate Cancer Detection in Elevated PSA Settings

Digital Rectal Exam

Limitations of DREs

Prostate Biopsy

Grade ( Gleason Score ) of Prostate Cancer

) of Prostate Cancer Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia

Atypical Small Acinar Proliferation

Proliferative Inflammatory Atrophy

Intraductal Carcinoma of the Prostate

Limitations of Prostate Biopsies

Imaging Technologies for Prostate Cancer

Market for Prostate Cancer Screening/Diagnosis, by Test Type

Biomarker Tests

DREs

Prostate Biopsies

Chapter 6 Pharmaceuticals Market by Drug Type

Hormone Therapy

Androgen Deprivation Therapy

Antiandrogen Therapies

Hormone Therapy Uses in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Targeted Therapy

PARP Inhibitors

Radioligand Therapies

Small Molecule Targeted Agents

Monoclonal Antibodies

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Market Revenue, by Drug Type

Hormone Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Chapter 7 Market for Surgery and Radiation Therapy by Treatment Type

Active Surveillance

Radical Prostatectomy

Robotic Prostatectomy

Open Radical Prostatectomy

Laparoscopic Prostatectomy

Radical Prostatectomy Market Revenue

Radiation Therapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Brachytherapy

Combined Radiation Therapy

Radiation Therapy Device Market Revenue

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Liquid Biopsy

Multiparametric MRI

Homologous Recombination Repair Gene Mutation

Advanced Radiotherapy Techniques

AI and Machine Learning

Chapter 10 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Screening and Diagnosis Market

Market for Radiation Therapy Devices

Pharmaceuticals Market

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott

Accuray

Astellas Pharma

Astrazeneca

Bayer

Danaher Corp.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Elekta

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson Services

Pfizer

Sanofi

Siemens Healthineers

