Prevention and Treatment of Prostate Cancer: Global Market for Prostate Cancer Screening and Detection is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to Reach $19.8 billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prevention and Treatment of Prostate Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for prostate cancer care reached $35.3 billion in 2022. This market is expected to reach $56.4 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 through 2028.
As the second most diagnosed male cancer in the world, prostate cancer affects roughly 1.4 million people and kills more than 370,000 men each year, which represents about 4% of all cancer deaths worldwide. This cancer ranges from being a non-aggressive, slow-growing type that can do without treatment to an aggressive, fast-growing disease that needs intervention and timely treatment. Hence, early detection/screening, diagnosis and staging of prostate cancer are critical.
The global market for prostate cancer screening and detection is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2028. It is estimated that over 60% of age-eligible men remain unscreened for prostate cancer. A large, underserved population of unscreened and inadequately screened patients represents a significant opportunity for non-invasive biomarker tests in the prostate cancer screening market.
The global market for prostate cancer pharmaceuticals was valued at $16.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $29.6 billion by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Continued incidence of prostate cancer, the world's growing elderly population, and increasing therapeutic innovations are key driving factors in the market for prostate cancer drugs.
The direct cost for radical prostatectomy was estimated at $3.6 billion in 2022. This cost is expected to rise to $4.8 billion by the end of 2028. The growing popularity of robot-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP) is expected to impact the overall radical prostatectomy market. Improved screening programs will result in an increase in radical prostatectomies, as this procedure is preferred in early detection stages.
The radiotherapy device market is expected to grow as the incidence of prostate cancer worldwide continues to increase and better and more accurate imaging technologies combined with precise treatment strategies are developed. This market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by the end of 2028.
This research study analyzes the state of prostate cancer care, including screening, detection and treatment, offers revenue forecasts, assesses future trends, and provides recommendations for the success of market participants. The scope of the study is global. This report estimates market data for 2022 (the base year) and provides forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported. This report includes forecasts by product type and region from 2023 through 2028. Genetic testing for inherited prostate cancer risk assessment is beyond the scope of the report.
The Report Includes
- 31 data tables and 63 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for the technologies for prevention and treatment of prostate cancer
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to prevention and treatment of prostate cancer, accompanied by a market share analysis by test type, treatment type, drug type and geographic region
- Description of several types of prostate cancer, namely acinar adenocarcinoma, ductal adenocarcinoma, transitional cell (or urothelial) cancer, small cell prostate cancer and carcinoid and sarcomas
- Description of biomarker tests such as the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, digital rectal exam (DRE) and prostate biopsy, and a discussion on their advantages and limitations
- Information on poly adenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, their limitations and approvals related to their use as targeted therapy for prostate cancer
- Coverage of approvals for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and collaborations and licensing agreements for the treatment of prostate cancer
- Evaluation of the current and future market potential and an analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios
- Review of patents, product pipelines, ESG trends and emerging technologies related to prevention and treatment of prostate cancer
- Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other market strategies
- Profiles of leading market participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Prostate Cancer
- Biology of Prostate Cancer
- Symptoms
- Screening
- Diagnosis
- Localized Prostate Cancer
- Metastatic Prostate Cancer
- Watchful Waiting or Active Surveillance
- Treatment
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer
- Active Surveillance and Screening
- Personalized Care
- Approvals for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
- Collaborations and Licensing Agreements
- Market Challenges
- Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization
- Shortage of Care Providers and Other Resources
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Screening and Diagnosis Market by Test Type
- Biomarker Tests
- PSA Tests
- Limitations of PSA Tests
- Biomarker Tests for Early Prostate Cancer Detection in Elevated PSA Settings
- Digital Rectal Exam
- Limitations of DREs
- Prostate Biopsy
- Grade (Gleason Score) of Prostate Cancer
- Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia
- Atypical Small Acinar Proliferation
- Proliferative Inflammatory Atrophy
- Intraductal Carcinoma of the Prostate
- Limitations of Prostate Biopsies
- Imaging Technologies for Prostate Cancer
- Market for Prostate Cancer Screening/Diagnosis, by Test Type
- Biomarker Tests
- DREs
- Prostate Biopsies
Chapter 6 Pharmaceuticals Market by Drug Type
- Hormone Therapy
- Androgen Deprivation Therapy
- Antiandrogen Therapies
- Hormone Therapy Uses in Prostate Cancer Treatment
- Targeted Therapy
- PARP Inhibitors
- Radioligand Therapies
- Small Molecule Targeted Agents
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Market Revenue, by Drug Type
- Hormone Therapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Chemotherapy
Chapter 7 Market for Surgery and Radiation Therapy by Treatment Type
- Active Surveillance
- Radical Prostatectomy
- Robotic Prostatectomy
- Open Radical Prostatectomy
- Laparoscopic Prostatectomy
- Radical Prostatectomy Market Revenue
- Radiation Therapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Brachytherapy
- Combined Radiation Therapy
- Radiation Therapy Device Market Revenue
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Liquid Biopsy
- Multiparametric MRI
- Homologous Recombination Repair Gene Mutation
- Advanced Radiotherapy Techniques
- AI and Machine Learning
Chapter 10 Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
- Screening and Diagnosis Market
- Market for Radiation Therapy Devices
- Pharmaceuticals Market
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Accuray
- Astellas Pharma
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer
- Danaher Corp.
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals
- Elekta
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Siemens Healthineers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycmmma
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
