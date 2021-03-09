Prevention First Refreshes Brand

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state's largest nonprofit substance use prevention resource center, Prevention First, marks its 41st year by refreshing its brand and realigning its programs and services into three unique pillars. The announcement signals the nonprofit's focus on creating more innovative programs that address the ever-changing prevention needs of Illinois communities.

Since 1980, Prevention First has been shaping a healthier Illinois by working to promote healthy behaviors and prevent drug and alcohol misuse in youth and communities. "We wanted our revised brand and a new framework to show our commitment to creating a greater impact across our state and beyond," said Karel Homrig, Executive Director of Prevention First.

As part of the rebrand, Prevention First realigned their programs and services under a new framework demonstrating our mission in action:

Advise: The nonprofit's work with other organizations that actively promote healthy behaviors. Prevention First helps local, state, and national organizations become more effective in their missions.

Amplify: Prevention First's training and ongoing education. It works with individuals in schools, community groups, local and state departments who deliver prevention services, and helps them best support clients, schools, and communities.

Advocate: The organization's work in actively addressing prevention areas of need through public awareness campaigns, resource centers, special initiatives, conferences, and networking events.

"The hard work over the past year by our staff, clients and partners is much more than just a rebrand. This process offered us an opportunity to revisit our diversity, inclusion and equity philosophy, framework and policies. As an organization we commit to leading with integrity, to challenge dominate and destructive narratives, center community and champion equity." Diana Derige, Prevention First Board Chair

"The work we do has evolved. In the 1980s, we were challenged with a growing number of youth misusing alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, and now we tackle a broad range of prescription drug misuse issues in Illinois, and the ever-changing complexities of cannabis legalization in the state, while it remains illegal on the federal level," said Homrig. "We have also worked to educate organizations and women about the dangers of alcohol and marijuana use during pregnancy," added Homrig.

"I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for Prevention First. Prevention First gave me the opportunity to change lives and make a difference in my community." Tula Goodwin-Beene, Prevention Specialist at Family Guidance Centers, Inc.

All of Prevention First's resource centers and new visual identity can be found here.

About Prevention First

Prevention First advances efforts to promote healthy behaviors and prevent substance misuse in every community through a variety of evidence-based and collaborative approaches, including training, support, and public awareness.

We are the leading organization for knowledge-building and the dissemination of evidence-based prevention strategies and believe that evidence-based approaches are the most effective paths to building communities and proactively support health and well-being.

SOURCE Prevention First

