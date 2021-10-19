Prevention Magazine and Bodimetrics Launch Most Advanced Health/Wellness Monitor, Prevention circul+

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevention magazine today announced the launch of Prevention circul+ in partnership with BodiMetrics, the company dedicated to empowering consumers with products, services, and solutions so they can take charge of their healthcare, lower overall cost, and improve their wellbeing. Sold at Walmart, Prevention circul+ is the only wearable ring on the market that provides continuous monitoring to accurately measure heart rate, finger temperature, and blood oxygen for all skin tones. In addition, a firmware update scheduled for the month of October will enable the circul+ to measure continuous heart rate variability (HRV), blood pressure, and one lead ECG.

Prevention circul+ ring and box Prevention circul+ app on App Store and Google Play

"We are committed to helping people take the best care of their health, and that's exactly what the Prevention circul+ by Bodimetrics does, by giving the consumer the power to gather personal health data," said Sarah Smith, Prevention Editor in Chief. "Prevention has been at the forefront of wellness and science for more than 70 years, so it's exciting to partner with a company that values innovation and individual health as much as we do."

Prevention circul+ is an easily sized, adjustable ring made of stainless steel and durable plastics. Providing continuous blood oxygen monitoring for over 16 hours on a single charge, the ringlike device provides industry-first metrics that users can access easily from the circul+ mobile app or free personal cloud dashboard which can easily be shared with family members or health providers. Prevention circul+ is used by doctors, dentists, researchers, and consumers.

"BodiMetrics could not ask for a better partner than Prevention for the circul+ device," said Neil Friedman, COO of BodiMetrics. "Our patented unique form factor is what makes us stand out from the rest of the smart ring market. Because circul+ remains stationary on the wearer's finger we are able to provide industry best metrics on all skin tones and provide consumers with the educational data they need to empower their lives."

Prevention circul+ is launching exclusively at Walmart.com and is FSA and HSA approved.

About BodiMetrics: BodiMetrics is dedicated to empowering consumers with products, services and solutions that will allow them to take charge of their healthcare, lower overall cost, and improve their well-being. Our products are tested by independent third-party labs to clinical standards as well, where indicated, approved by the FDA. For more information, visit http://www.bodimetrics.com and follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Prevention: Prevention is the world's most established healthy lifestyle brand, reaching more than 6 million readers per month. For 70 years, Prevention has delivered authoritative, trusted information and authentic lifestyle advice that inspires, challenges and leads readers to love their whole life, from nutrition to food, medicine to mood and exercise to the environment. Hearst Magazines is one of the world's largest publishers of magazine media across all platforms, with print and digital assets reaching a combined audience of 146 million readers and site visitors each month, including over 73 percent of all women.

BodiMetrics Media Relations Contact:

Ben Cooke

BCC, LLC

310-720-1214

[email protected]

Prevention Magazine Contact

Carrie Carlson

212-649-2617

[email protected]

SOURCE Bodimetrics