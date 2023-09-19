Prevention Magazine and The Not Old Better Show Team Up For New Monthly Podcast Interview Series Featuring Prevention Reported Stories

Inaugural episode hosted by Paul Vogelzang with Prevention Editor-in-Chief Sarah Smith and writer Beth Howard on Prevention's October cover story 'This Cancer is Preventable' debuts this month

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevention Magazine, a leading voice in health and wellness, and The Not Old Better Show, a renowned radio and podcast show catering to the 55+ demographic, have announced a joint monthly Prevention 'Editor-in-Chief' podcast interview series. The series debuted Thursday, September 14th on the Not Old Better Show. Each month will highlight science-backed stories reported on by Prevention, focused on health, wellness, and aging.

Paul Vogelzang, host of The Not Old Better Show

"This series with the Not Old Better Show is the perfect next step in Prevention's decades-long commitment to sharing the most powerful, science-backed information on physical and mental health, especially to a community eager to learn about aging well," said Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, Prevention Magazine. "Together, we can do even more to inspire and support our audience, to help them feel confident and in control of their health and wellness."

The inaugural show features interviews with Prevention Editor-in-Chief Sarah Smith and cover story writer Beth Howard, discussing her October article on preventable cervical cancer in women (HERE: Prevention.com). Sarah also discusses highlights from the October issue including how to find the best mattress topper to get better sleep, tips for managing stress and Prevention's upcoming free virtual Walk for Wellness on October 7, 2023.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Prevention Magazine," added Paul Vogelzang, host of The Not Old Better Show. "Their values and focus resonate with our goal of fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and achievements within the 55+ demographic. This partnership will truly enrich the lives of our listeners and their families and help them gain valuable insights into health and wellness."

Tune in to The Not Old Better Show, available wherever you find your podcasts: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, SoundCloud, and many more online podcast directories. The Not Old Better Show is available on terrestrial radio stations throughout the United States.

About The Not Old Better Show

The Not Old Better Show has been on the airwaves via online directories and terrestrial radio for several years and continues to gain popularity for its compelling and insightful content. The show is committed to highlighting the diverse voices and stories within the 55+ community, promoting inclusivity, and encouraging intergenerational dialogue. The Not Old Better Show is the proud host of The Smithsonian Associates Interview Series.

About Prevention Magazine

Prevention is a trusted go-to guide that motivates readers to feel their best, head to toe, inside and out. For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a dominant thought-leader in the health and wellness space, delivering authoritative information, expert advice, and fresh, surprising healthy-living tips to millions of monthly readers via print publications, digital platforms, and events.

