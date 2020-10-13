Prevention of Premature Decline Shows Astonishing Results

SURPRISE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you now in your 30s or 40s and would like to be just as vital and healthy in your 70s and 80s?

Not possible? Think again. Barbara Morris, in her 90s and the editor of the Put Old on Hold Journal, is living proof that if women as young as age 35 learn how to prevent premature decline in their later years, they can beat all the naysayers who say it isn't possible. Barbara says, "If I can do it (and I am doing it), anyone can. It's the best-kept secret that's right out in the open, and no one recognizes or wants to believe it."

Barbara Morris, at 91 The New Put Old on Hold

Barbara "spills the beans" about how to do it in monthly issues of the Put Old on Hold Journal. It's a free newsletter for all women, especially younger women who want positive long-term changes in their lives; individual thinkers, willing to look past conventional wisdom that doesn't produce desired results.

Here is some of what subscribers learn:

Unnecessary awareness of your age is stressful and can cause you to do what you don't want to do, but you do it anyway because "everybody my age does it." It's "age tyranny." Kick it to the curb!

We provide top cutting-edge scientific news for women to stay healthy and vital.

Our internationally recognized image consultant explains and shows how to look your best at any age.

We expose traditional "how to stay young" advice that doesn't stop the decline but worsens it.

We promote respect for older people and reject the accepted practice of making fun of older women or treating them like children by calling them "sweetie" or "dear."

We discourage disrespectful names like "old broad" for older women. (Try "goddess" instead!)

We encourage and show women how to take care of themselves now to avoid dependence later when personal freedom counts.

Chronological age is just a number that does not define our mental or physical competence. We do not allow awareness of our age to rule or ruin our lives.

Sign up for a free monthly newsletter at Put Old on Hold Journal -- the signup link is on the opening page. But Right now, at no charge, download Barbara's Personal Tips for Fabulous Skin. It's must-have expert advice and includes links for even more helpful information!

