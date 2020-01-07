PreventionGenetics Introduces Rapid PGxomeⓇ Whole Exome Sequencing Test for $2290

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PreventionGenetics is excited to introduce Rapid PGxome to their menu of whole exome sequencing (WES) tests. Rapid PGxome is WES with an expedited average turnaround time of 14 days and a cost starting at $2290. In cases with a clear positive result, a preliminary report may be issued as soon as six days. Rapid PGxome is ideal for situations where a rapid genetic diagnosis is essential, including patients with neonatal, infantile or early childhood onset severe disorders.

"An early and accurate diagnosis is essential for optimal disease treatment and management," states James Weber, PhD, President and Founder of PreventionGenetics. "We are delighted to offer this option to the medical community. In addition to the impact on medical management, Rapid PGxome will assist with family planning for parents and other family members," Weber added.

"Since the recent introduction of Rapid PGxome, we've already had a number of cases where the test has identified a treatable condition, such as a metabolic disorder, in a newborn," stated Diane Allingham-Hawkins, Chief Geneticist at PreventionGenetics. "Having a diagnosis quickly enables early intervention and reduces the chance of severe or life-threatening complications."

In addition to Rapid PGxome, PreventionGenetics offers a Rapid Neonatal Crisis (NICU) Panel. The NICU Panel includes analysis of 1604 genes. These genes have been carefully curated to be associated with the majority of severe infant or early childhood onset genetic disorders as well as disorders that may present prenatally with abnormal ultrasound findings.

PreventionGenetics' Rapid PGxome and Rapid NICU tests must be ordered by a qualified healthcare provider. To learn more about these tests, visit their website.

About PreventionGenetics

Founded in 2004 and located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics is a CLIA and ISO 15189:2012 accredited laboratory. PreventionGenetics delivers clinical genetic testing of the highest quality at fair prices with exemplary service to people around the world.

PreventionGenetics provides tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes. These tests include our powerful and comprehensive whole exome sequencing test, PGxomeⓇ.

PreventionGenetics also offers DNA Banking (PGDNABank), a long-term storage of a person's DNA. DNA Banking is available direct-to-consumer.

