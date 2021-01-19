PreventionGenetics selected to join Concert Genetics' Preferred Laboratory Network

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 150,000 genetic tests available, at least 6.9 codes per claim and thousands of medical policies1,2, it's virtually impossible for providers and payers to keep up with the complex and ever-changing world of genetic testing. Today, PreventionGenetics joins Concert Genetics' Preferred Laboratory Network, which brings health plans and preferred laboratories together to ensure that the quality, pricing and service information needed for decision-making is at the forefront and eases the administrative burden involved in insurance claims processing for genetic testing.

"PreventionGenetics has always offered transparent pricing in an effort to eliminate the misuse of healthcare dollars," said James Weber, PhD, President of PreventionGenetics. "Joining the preferred laboratory network furthers that mission and allows us to continue to build trusted relationships with health plans to ensure high quality testing is provided to patients at a fair cost."

Concert's Preferred Laboratory Network systematizes the collection and comparison of laboratory quality information and brings transparency to the genetic testing market. The network also streamlines the administrative coordination between plans and labs by helping to ensure the correct coding and coverage policy for tens of thousands of genetic tests are in place and followed. This is especially important given widespread coding variability, high denial rates, and growing use of costly interventions such as prior authorization.

"Today, administrative challenges and confusion stifle productive collaboration between health plans and leading laboratories. Patients pay the price, in both quality and cost. This network is designed to change that." said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics, in the press release announcing the program.

About PreventionGenetics

Founded in 2004 and located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics is a CLIA and ISO 15189:2012 accredited laboratory. PreventionGenetics delivers clinical genetic testing of the highest quality at fair prices with exemplary service to people around the world. PreventionGenetics provides tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes including a whole genome sequencing test and whole exome sequencing test.

About Concert Genetics

Concert Genetics is a software and managed services company that provides the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing and precision medicine. Concert's genetic testing management capabilities leverage a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, market-leading expertise, and a technology platform that supports genetic test ordering, resulting, coding, coverage, and payment integrity.

