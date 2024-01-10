Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Sector Poised for Significant Growth, Asia Pacific Region to Experience Accelerated Expansion Through 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Jan, 2024, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Early Detection & Screening, Chronic Disease Management, Vaccines), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a pivotal development for the preventive healthcare technologies and services market, a newly published research publication has been added to our comprehensive suite of industry reports. This in-depth analysis, focusing on current trends, market size, and forecasted growth, sheds light on an increasingly crucial segment within the global healthcare paradigm.

According to the market study, the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market is set for a considerable upsurge, with projections indicating a value of USD 585.6 billion by 2030. The anticipated growth is at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030—an expansion driven by rising awareness and the proactive adoption of preventive measures.

The significance of early detection and screening technologies cannot be overstated, as they form a substantial part of the preventive approach, heralding personalized healthcare solutions. This segment's dominance is underpinned by the ever-increasing precision and sophistication of diagnostic methods, paving the way for timely intervention in disease management.

In a market subset analysis, vaccines have played a commendable role in propelling the sector forward, with an uptick in immunization efforts worldwide contributing to overall market expansion. Furthermore, burgeoning healthcare technologies focused on chronic disease management illustrates the sector's dynamic nature and its response to global health trends.

North America continues to lead with a commanding revenue share, buoyed by technological advancements and comprehensive healthcare policies. However, the spotlight also shines on the Asia Pacific region, where emergent economies are forecasted to exhibit robust growth exceeding CAGR expectations of 14.2%. This acceleration is spearheaded by vigorous governmental initiatives tailored to enhance population health outcomes.

The research piece underscores the intersection of technology and healthcare, pointing towards a synergistic evolution of the two domains. High-definition screening methods and smart diagnostic devices are among the breakthroughs fuelling this ascent.

With the relentless pursuit for longevity and quality of life at its core, preventive healthcare is emerging as a focal investment area, loaded with potential for yielding both human and economic dividends.

This comprehensive report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders and market participants seeking to navigate the expansive realm of preventive healthcare technologies and services, peering into the looming decade of transformation.

For those with a vested interest in healthcare innovation, chronic disease management frameworks, and the bolstering of vaccine strategies, the findings encapsulated within this analysis present a significant encyclopedic asset.

Understanding the market dynamics and recognizing the opportunities laid out in this preventive healthcare technologies and services market report are crucial for strategic decision-making and long-term planning within the healthcare industry.

Companies Mentioned

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • Medtronic
  • Abbott
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • GSK plc
  • Omnicell
  • MCKESSON CORPORATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s84iyj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Ireland Construction Industry Databook 2023-2027 - A ?31.2 billion Market by 2027, with Compound Annual Growth of 5.9%

Ireland Construction Industry Databook 2023-2027 - A ?31.2 billion Market by 2027, with Compound Annual Growth of 5.9%

The "Ireland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has been...
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Key Market Drivers Include Use of iPSCs in Precision Medicine, Growing R&D in iPSCs and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Key Market Drivers Include Use of iPSCs in Precision Medicine, Growing R&D in iPSCs and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study focuses on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.