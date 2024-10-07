Preverity Partners with Graves Gilbert Clinic to Enhance Patient Safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preverity, a leading provider of clinical risk analytics and patient safety solutions, and Graves Gilbert Clinic, a renowned healthcare provider in South Central Kentucky, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance patient safety and risk mitigation efforts.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in healthcare, combining Preverity's cutting-edge data analytics capabilities with Graves Gilbert Clinic's commitment to delivering exceptional patient care. Through this partnership, Graves Gilbert Clinic will leverage Preverity's analytics to gain deeper insights into patient safety outcomes and physician practice patterns.

"We are proud to partner with Graves Gilbert Clinic, an organization renowned for its dedication to patient care," said Gene Boerger, Preverity President & COO. "Our combined expertise will empower Graves Gilbert Clinic with data-driven insights to optimize patient safety protocols and reinforce their commitment to providing exceptional healthcare."

Preverity's platform will provide Graves Gilbert Clinic with:

Timely and accurate intelligence on clinical activities.

Benchmarks against national, regional, and system standards.

Insights into factors influencing physician risk.

Tools to enhance patient safety protocols.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible care to our patients," said Chris Vowels, Chief Risk Officer of Graves Gilbert Clinic. "By leveraging Preverity's data analytics expertise, we are taking proactive steps to enhance patient safety, mitigate risks, and continuously improve our healthcare delivery."

Graves Gilbert Clinic has served the South Central Kentucky community for over 87 years. The Clinic is known for its commitment to medical innovation and its team of over 250 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.

About Preverity

Preverity, Inc. is the nation's preeminent Insurtech provider of technology and advanced analytics focused on improving patient safety and advancing clinical risk management for healthcare systems and medical malpractice insurance carriers. With the largest risk management repository of medical and pharmacy claims data in the US, Preverity provides timely and accurate intelligence on clinical activities benchmarked against national, regional, and system standards. For more information, please visit www.preverity.com. Preverity PSO, LLC is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization and wholly owned subsidiary of Preverity, Inc., focused on improving patient outcomes and enhancing overall safety in healthcare delivery.

About Graves Gilbert Clinic

For over 87 years, Graves Gilbert Clinic has been at the forefront of medical innovation and technology, providing exemplary healthcare services to South Central Kentucky. Located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, this multi-specialty clinic is home to more than 250 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The dedicated team continues to uphold the promise made by its founders, Dr. Graves and Dr. Gilbert, who committed to a Lifetime of Care. This commitment drives Graves Gilbert Clinic to deliver the highest standards of medical care and compassionate service to its community. For more information, please visit www.gravesgilbert.com.

SOURCE Preverity