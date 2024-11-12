Preverity Subsidiary Designated as Patient Safety Organization by AHRQ

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preverity, Inc., a leading provider of risk management and patient safety solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Preverity PSO, LLC, has been listed as a Patient Safety Organization (PSO) by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, effective September 6, 2024.

PSOs, established by the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act of 2005, play a crucial role in supporting healthcare providers in their efforts to enhance patient safety and healthcare quality. They foster a culture of safety by providing valuable resources, data analysis, and confidential reporting mechanisms.

Preverity's decision to pursue PSO listing stemmed from recognizing the growing demand for specialized patient safety and quality improvement information among its partners and clients. The company's extensive experience in risk management, coupled with its comprehensive database of over 80 percent of U.S. physicians, enables it to uniquely quantify the relationship between clinical activity and patient safety risk. Preverity PSO will provide actionable insights to support healthcare providers in executing a safe, high reliability clinical program.

Preverity PSO's unique capabilities include national patient safety benchmarking data to alert providers of potential areas where they may face an elevated risk of safety concerns. This proactive approach empowers providers to address potential issues before they escalate, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Patient Safety Organization by AHRQ," said Gene Boerger, Preverity PSO Executive Director. "This designation underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing patient safety and quality improvement."

Preverity PSO will serve direct providers and health systems. The company's comprehensive database, containing medical billing history, provider transactions, and education offers insights into healthcare provider performance and risk profiles. This database and other resources will help Preverity PSO play a key role in advancing patient safety and supporting healthcare providers in delivering safe, high-quality care.

To learn more about Preverity PSO and its services, please visit www.preveritypso.com.

About Preverity

Preverity, Inc. is the nation's preeminent Insurtech provider of technology and advanced analytics focused on improving patient safety and advancing risk management for healthcare systems and medical malpractice insurance carriers. With the largest risk management repository of medical and pharmacy claims data in the US, Preverity provides timely and accurate intelligence on clinical activities benchmarked against national, regional, and system standards.

