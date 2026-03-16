PREVIEW OF JFK NEW TERMINAL ONE AND TERMINAL 6 INFORMATION CENTER EXPERIENCE DESIGNED BY SITA-CCM TO DEBUT AT PASSENGER TERMINAL EXPO

First look at passenger information center ahead of new terminal openings

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) 2026, taking place March 17–20 in London, will get an early look at the passenger welcome experience planned for John F. Kennedy International (JFK) Airport's Terminal 6 and New Terminal One (NTO), both part of the airport's ongoing transformation into a modern global gateway. Terminal 6 and NTO, opening in 2026, will introduce new passenger-focused design and technology to support travelers arriving in New York.

The New Terminal One and Terminal 6 are key components of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new and simplified roadway network.

At PTE, SITA-CCM will preview elements of the Information Centers, a highly visible location for arriving travelers being developed for the Port Authority. Designed to support both operational efficiency and passenger comfort, the center will provide key information for onward journeys, serve as meeting points for friends and family, and function as support hubs for airport customer experience services.

Visitors to the SITA-CCM booth at PTE (#B200) will be able to experience key design features of the center, including seating with integrated device charging and the distinctive signage elements that will anchor the Information Center and help identify the space for arriving travelers. Architecture, furniture design and integrated technology will work together to create welcoming airport environments that will support both passenger comfort and create operational efficiency.

Beyond the information centers, SITA has partnered with NTO and JFK Millennium Partners, the developer of Terminal 6, to develop technology that will support passenger-facing services across Terminal 6 and New Terminal One, which will help to create a more intuitive and accessible journey. These include:

ADA-compliant self-bag drop, and self-service kiosks designed to improve accessibility and an inclusive check-in experience for all passengers

Digital signage providing clear guidance through the terminal

A frictionless biometric journey using your face as your ID

Operational tools that support terminal operations to provide an effective and efficient day of travel for passengers

Together, these elements combine thoughtful design with integrated technology to create a more connected and passenger-friendly airport experience.

"The Port Authority and our private partners are transforming JFK International Airport into a global gateway where state-of-the-art technology, spacious and light-filled terminals, public art and locally inspired concessions alongside global brands will create a world-class passenger experience," said Sarah McKeon, Port Authority Director of Aviation. "The combination of SITA-CCM's expertise in technology-integrated environments and their thoughtful, passenger-focused approach will help us deliver the enhanced, connected experience that travelers to a new JFK will expect."

"Airports today are rethinking how they welcome passengers the moment they arrive," said Anthony Natale, Vice President North America, SITA. "By bringing together thoughtful design, digital information services, and integrated technology, the Terminal 6 and New Terminal One Information Centers will help create a more intuitive arrival experience. Passenger Terminal Expo is a great opportunity to preview how SITA-CCM is supporting JFK's transformation into a modern global gateway."

ABOUT SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today's digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45–50% of the industry's data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, we're shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. We're also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing our trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. We're investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. Our science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and our growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories.

Find out more at www.sita.aero.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Shankman

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404-214-0722 x 121

SOURCE SITA