Previous CFO of IBM Security Systems Joins Protenus Team

BALTIMORE, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, a healthcare compliance analytics platform that monitors activity within electronic health records, today announced the addition of Brian Holtmeier as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Protenus, Brian spent 15 years in financial and accounting roles for IBM, recently as the CFO of IBM Security Systems, CFO of the IBM-acquired SaaS marketing automation company SilverPop, and Assistant Controller for IBM North America.

Protenus uses AI-powered analytics to identify anomalous behaviors within a hospital's electronic health records and associated systems. In January, the company announced a $11M Series B funding round, led by Kaiser Permanente Ventures and F-Prime Capital Partners.

"We're very excited to add Brian's strategic vision to the leadership team at Protenus," said Nick Culbertson, Protenus Co-founder and CEO. "Brian brings valuable finance experience, including his past work as a key partner in security and technology business acquisitions by IBM. His expertise will be critical to Protenus as our customer base continues to rapidly grow."

"The Protenus platform offers health systems an innovative way to keep their patient data safe and manage organizational risk," Brian said. "I'm excited to join a team working to tackle critical challenges in healthcare that prevent the efficient, safe, and effective delivery of patient care. I couldn't be more excited about the future of Protenus."

While serving as the Assistant Controller for IBM North America, Brian collaborated with seven markets and multiple brands across the U.S. and Canada to maximize and forecast revenue, while managing profit and ensuring proper controls posture. He also served as CFO for IBM SilverPop, managing all aspects of finance while guiding the company through the transition of business to IBM. His leadership tenure with IBM also included financial roles with IBM Security Systems and IBM Software Group.

Brian holds an MBA from New York University and a bachelor's degree in finance from Clemson University. He served as a finance manager champion, management potential assessor, and women in finance advisor while at IBM. Brian has also spent time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

