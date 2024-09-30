Previously Unpublished Manuscript by Apollo Astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell Reveals Hazards of U.S. Space-Based Nuclear Warheads

The controversial exposé, reportedly blocked from publication by government officials, lay dormant in a bank vault for nearly four decades.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pen-L Publishing announces the release of "When Foxes Guard the Hen House," a book by Apollo 14 Astronaut Edgar Mitchell outlining the potential for nuclear annihilation in the emerging weaponization of space.

Commissioned by legendary rocket scientist Wernher von Braun, Mitchell's commentary exposes in raw detail the fallacies of U.S. proposed initiatives for space-based systems consisting of hundreds of combat centers and satellites spanning the globe.

"When Foxes Guard the Hen House," based on a hand-typed manuscript by late Apollo 14 Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1986 drafted at the specific request of NASA rocket scientist Wernher von Braun to alert the world to the potential for nuclear annihilation in the weaponization of space. Thirty-four publishers refused to publish it, reportedly due to White House intimidation. It then lay dormant in a bank fault for four decades until retrieved and released by Pen-L Publishing in 2024. Apollo 14 Lunar Module Pilot Dr. Edgar Mitchell, a brilliant scientist with a PhD from MIT in Aeronautics and Astrophysics, became close personal friends with NASA rocket scientist, Wernher von Braun, who developed the Saturn IV rocket that carried Mitchell to the moon. The two shared common views of the peaceful exploration of space and universal connectivity.

Astronaut and Astrophysicist Dr. Edgar Mitchell's career was steeped in space science. A brilliant scientist with a PhD from MIT and reported IQ of 180, Mitchell's thoughts on space-based weaponry were closely aligned with those of legendary NASA rocket scientist, Wernher von Braun, mastermind of the Saturn V rocket that flew Mitchell to the moon.

When dying of cancer and witnessing the Pentagon's plan for such a system, von Braun made a special plea to his protégé, Carol Rosin, to contact Mitchell to write an expose detailing why such a plan would fail—and possibly destroy the world in the process.

Von Braun died of cancer in 1977, leaving behind his final request.

In 1983, Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), dubbed "Star Wars," for a ground and space-based missile system was taking shape and heading directly down the path von Braun had warned. The U.S. was the midst of the Cold War with the Soviets; and Edward Teller, "Father of the H-Bomb" was heavy into Reagan's ear for arming orbiting battle stations with nuclear weapons to thwart an enemy attack—ostensibly from Russia.

Rosin's past work with von Braun afforded her access to the workings of high-level government agencies and provided Mitchell rich literary fodder for analysis.

Completed in 1987, Mitchell's hand-typed manuscript gives mind-boggling details of why such a dangerous endeavor would fail—a stance in direct opposition to Reagan's "Star Wars" program.

"Thirty-four publishers refused to publish it or even seriously consider it," Mitchell said. "Such was the power of the White House, which did not want it published. I was subject to harassment, tapped phones, and more..."

The articulate, comprehensive, well foot-noted manuscript then lay dormant in a bank vault for nearly four decades.

From the near-impossible "first strike" zero reaction time to the exorbitant "space junk" littering our terrestrial environment, Mitchell's insights are as frighteningly relevant today as the day they were written.

In 2006, Mitchell retrieved the manuscript from a bank vault in Colorado and released it to long-time friend and Oklahoma author, Carol Mersch, for publication.

With growing threats from Russia and China in the use of weapons capable of disabling the U.S. vast satellite networks, Mitchell's findings deserve careful consideration.

Included in the book is Mersch's 2005 one-on-one interview with Mitchell and a revealing FBI teletype response following the notorious "alien crash" in Roswell, NM near Mitchell's hometown of Artesia.

