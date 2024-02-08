Previse Unveils New Headquarters and State-of-the Art Lab to Meet Growing Demand for Esopredict Test

Move increases CLIA lab testing capacity for Esopredict and pipeline technologies

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse, a company focused on improving health for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has relocated its headquarters and opened a new state-of-the-art CLIA high complexity laboratory in Baltimore, MD to meet demands for the company's first clinically available test, Esopredict.

Esopredict, the first and only commercially available test that assesses DNA methylation levels to risk stratify patients with esophageal pre-cancer, analyzes epigenetic biomarkers to provide GI physicians and their patients personalized predictive data to guide patient treatments and endoscopic surveillance. 

The expansion of Previse's CLIA lab increases its testing capacity to serve an additional 10,000 patients annually, which is a significant stride towards improving access to precise and expeditious diagnostic services. Daniel Lunz, Co-founder and CEO, commented on the growth, "Our new headquarters and the expanded lab reflect our unwavering commitment to enhancing the value provided to physicians and patients, which is at the heart of our innovation-driven ethos."

The move will also expand the research capabilities of Previse, as the company develops additional innovative technologies including minimally invasive tests for upper GI disease detection and monitoring and to further service ongoing research partnerships.

About Previse and Esopredict

Established in 2018, Previse is a gastrointestinal health company with a primary focus on chronic acid reflux related diseases including esophageal cancer. Previse's mission is to save lives and improve patient health through prevention and early detection.

Previse leverages groundbreaking biomarker technology developed by Stephen Meltzer, M.D., and his GI Early Detection Biomarker Lab at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This technology, backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and decades of research, forms the foundation of Previse's commitment to combating GI diseases, including cancer.

At the forefront of Previse's offerings is Esopredict, a highly sensitive DNA methylation-based test designed to predict the risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with precancerous Barrett's esophagus. With a turnaround time of less than 2 weeks after a sample is received, Esopredict empowers gastroenterologists to tailor effective treatment strategies, marking a pivotal advancement in the battle against esophageal cancer.

For more information about Previse and Esopredict, please visit www.previsedx.com.

SOURCE Previse

