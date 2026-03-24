Previvor Edge Expands Platform to Deliver Personalized Clinical-Grade Cancer Risk Profiles and Interactive Prevention Plans

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Previvor Edge, a preventive cancer care organization, today announced an expansion of its clinical platform that dramatically accelerates the delivery of personalized cancer prevention guidance. Previously delivered as a written report that often required multiple visits, the program now provides patients with an interactive digital care plan immediately after their first appointment.

The expansion enables Previvor Edge clinicians to rapidly translate complex genetic, medical, family history, and lifestyle risk data into a comprehensive Cancer Risk Profile and personalized prevention and early detection strategy during a single clinical visit.

AI-driven cancer prevention platform delivers clinical-grade, risk score and care plans in a single visit Post this

Since launching its clinical program, Previvor Edge has evaluated patients across a wide range of cancer risk profiles, generating a growing dataset informed by clinical guidelines, published research, and insights from its clinical team and Clinical Advisory Board. These inputs feed and refine the company's proprietary AI-powered data engine, enabling clinicians to synthesize complex risk factors more efficiently and deliver structured, actionable guidance.

Turning Risk Insights Into Action

Historically, cancer risk information has been fragmented and difficult to translate into practical next steps for patients. Genetic testing results, family history, medical history, and lifestyle factors often exist in separate systems and are rarely integrated into a cohesive prevention plan.

Previvor Edge's expanded platform addresses this challenge by enabling Previvor clinicians to rapidly generate:

A structured Cancer Risk Profile identifying elevated risks across many cancers

A personalized prevention and early detection action plan

An interactive digital care plan with built-in education and clear next steps

A report that can be shared with the patient's broader care team

Patients complete a brief online assessment before their appointment, which their Previvor clinician reviews alongside other relevant risk factors. During the visit, the clinician evaluates the patient's full risk profile, orders genetic and other testing, as appropriate, and adjusts recommendations as needed.

Immediately afterward, patients receive an interactive digital care plan outlining their risk inputs, Cancer Risk Profile, and practical next steps, along with a report they can share with their other healthcare providers.

If genetic or other testing is ordered, those results are then incorporated into the digital care plan. Where patients have results that affect cancer risk and management, such as a positive genetic finding, that information is discussed with their Previvor clinician in partnership with a Previvor genetic counselor.

Importantly, the care plan and any adjustments are delivered as part of the clinical visit, not as a standalone automated report, ensuring that recommendations reflect clinical judgment and individualized discussion.

"This expansion allows us to deliver deeper insights to patients while maintaining the clinical expertise that is essential in cancer prevention," said Michelle Zimmerman, Co-Founder and CEO of Previvor Edge. "We're evaluating risk across many cancer types and translating that information into a clear, personalized plan that patients and their broader care team can act on."

Scaling a Multidisciplinary Prevention Model

Previvor Edge integrates expertise across internal medicine, genetics, oncology, and lifestyle medicine. Patients work with a multidisciplinary clinical team, including physicians, nurse practitioners, and genetic counselors, to understand their risk and develop a practical prevention strategy.

The expanded platform scales the model while preserving a consistent, guideline-driven foundation that integrates advanced technologies like liquid biopsies, new algorithms, and imaging to personalize cancer prevention.

Previvor Edge was co-founded by Michelle Zimmerman, who previously built the oncology business at genomics leader Sema4 (now GeneDx), and Sven Karlsson, an experienced healthcare operator focused on building and scaling healthcare companies.

For more information, visit www.previvoredge.com

SOURCE Previvor Edge