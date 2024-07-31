PREVO Launches Today: A New Streamer Shining the Spotlight on Rising Filmmakers

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PREVO LLC -- PREVO, a new streaming platform revolutionizing the indie film distribution model, launches today, July 31st, 2024. Available on the web, iOS, and Android, PREVO showcases a curated selection of independent and festival-quality student films, series, and documentaries.

Founded by Ryder S. McNeal, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, PREVO fills the need for indie distribution options beyond the festival circuit. With a curated selection of films and series from emerging talent, PREVO allows indie enthusiasts and industry professionals to discover and support rising filmmakers.

PREVO is launching with a curated catalogue of independent and student films, most of which have completed successful festival runs or are currently doing so. With the goal of adding approximately 20 new films or series weekly, PREVO will continue to grow its library and offer fresh content consistently.

PREVO's web platform introduces an innovative voting feature, allowing subscribers to vote for their favorite films across five categories. This feature is intended to engage audiences and reward filmmakers. "We want our subscribers to be a part of the community and inform the content we showcase," explains McNeal. Although any filmmaker can submit their films or series to PREVO for free, only some will be chosen.

Utilizing this voting feature, the company is hosting the PREVO Summer 2024 Film Awards, the winner of which will be awarded $5,000. This is just the first of many such planned events. In this spirit, the company intends to finance new films from its most promising filmmakers in the future. As part of its goal to connect with talent, PREVO has built strong relationships with film schools and festivals and looks to further solidify these relationships post-launch.

In September, PREVO is hosting its first live event, a weekend of live-streamed sessions with filmmakers, film school faculty, and industry professionals. It will include Q&As, workshops, and other opportunities for the PREVO community to learn from each other.

For $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year, indie enthusiasts can subscribe to PREVO and access its curated library. This subscription structure allows PREVO to never charge submission fees to its treasured filmmakers.

Learn more about PREVO by visiting www.prevostreaming.com now. Join the PREVO community and support independent film today.

Contact:

Ryder S. McNeal

Founder, PREVO

[email protected]

(502) 415-3280

SOURCE PREVO