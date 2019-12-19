Prevost celebrates a major announcement: the largest contract in company history

MTA has awarded Prevost 2 contracts for up to 330 buses, with a firm order of 307 buses to be delivered between 2020 and 2022, and options for 23 additional buses. These contracts will create 25 new jobs at Prevost in Plattsburgh plus an additional 15 jobs at Prevost sub-assembly provider in the state of New York during the build of these contracts. It also allows Prevost to double its production of buses at its American factory.

"This is great news for Prevost to obtain these new contracts from the North America's largest transportation network, which will continue to reinforce Prevost's leadership position in the North American coach market. We initially opened our assembly line in Plattsburgh in 2014 after we received our first commuter bus contract from MTA. We are very proud as the buses for MTA will be built just a few hours drive from New York City. Our presence in this state is very important for Prevost and our talented employees in Plattsburgh are eager to demonstrate their skills once again to MTA", added François Tremblay, Vice President and General Manager at Prevost.

"We are sincerely proud and grateful for the continued trust that MTA is putting in the Volvo team by awarding Prevost the largest order ever in the history of the company. We continue to serve our customers with a strong focus on uptime, reliability and service support. MTA has the largest bus and coach fleet in North America and we want to make a difference for the citizens of New York," said Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

"This well-earned, record-breaking contract for Prevost to build new buses for the MTA is a win-win-win for the company, for the North Country economy, which will receive a critical shot in the arm from this manufacturing work in the form of 40 good-paying jobs, and for commuters in New York who will soon have access to a smooth ride on 330 brand new, top-of-the-line buses. The MTA's bus service is a lifeline for countless residents of New York and I'm so glad to see that it recognizes that Prevost's world-class Plattsburgh workforce produces a superior product for commuters in our state," said Senator Schumer.

This is exciting news for Prevost and for North Country residents", said Congresswoman Stefanik. "I am glad their new contract, the largest one in company history, will provide increased access to transportation for those who utilize it. This will bring significant economic activity to the Plattsburgh area, and I am proud to continue to be an outspoken advocate for business initiatives that will have positive impacts, much like this one."

