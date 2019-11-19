Prevost celebrates the opening of its largest service center in North America

"We are very happy to open this new service center in the Bay area, which represents an investment of 14 millions $. We want to provide the ultimate customer experience focusing on uptime, reliability, and responsiveness. We want to make a difference by providing a great product, supported by a great team that you can rely on every day. Prevost has a very distinct culture of service that makes it a vital part of Volvo," said Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

"This inauguration of our largest Service Center in North America, a 67,000 square-foot facility on the US West Coast, to serve the Northern California coach market and tech companies in the area, is a historic moment for Prevost. This will continue to reinforce Prevost's leadership position in the North American coach market," added François Tremblay, Vice President and General Manager at Prevost.

"Prevost is a welcome addition to the 15th Congressional District's economy," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. "I am proud to represent Hayward and happy to see continued investment and job creation in our community, which already has earned its reputation as a hub of innovation and industry".

"We are excited to have Prevost in Hayward not just because of the jobs it will bring and contributions to the local economy, but because of the kind of company it is," said Kim Huggett, president and CEO of the Hayward Chamber of Commerce. "Prevost is an industry leader because of its products, sales and innovation, and also for its commitment to the communities where it locates its service centers. Adding Prevost to our business community means we will have a strategic partner in working with local government to continue our strong economic development", concluded the CEO of the Hayward Chamber of commerce.

