Prevounce Health Extends Series A to $7M to Grow Remote Care Management Solutions

$2.5M in additional funding brings Series A total to $7M and will further support product development and team scaling

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health , a leading provider of remote care management software, devices, and services, today announced the closing of $2.5 million in new Series A funding led by Cloud Hill Partners and Michael Hammond, former co-founder of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC and H2C Securities, with participation from additional returning investors. The company has now raised $7 million in total Series A funding and will use the latest financing to advance its product and service offerings and scale its team to meet growing market demand.

Prevounce offers a comprehensive, cloud-based remote care management platform, proprietary cellularly connected patient devices, and expert managed services that empower efficient and effective remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and wellness programs. Practice, health system, and payor clients benefit from Prevounce's deep healthcare compliance and operational expertise, as well as its full-service device shipping and logistics support. Prevounce tailors RPM solutions, including any combination of software, custom devices, care services, and logistics, to meet specific client business and patient outcome goals.

"Remote preventive and chronic care services have a demonstrated ability to improve patient outcomes and increase practice revenue. Yet, the potential of these services often isn't realized due to significant regulatory complexity and administrative burden," says Daniel Tashnek, Founder and CEO of Prevounce Health. "We're thrilled to see continued interest in advancing Prevounce's mission to enable healthcare organizations of all sizes to implement comprehensive remote care programs that make connected health easy for patients and providers."

Launched in 2019 by physicians, practice managers, and healthcare attorneys, Prevounce now has more than 450 healthcare organizations using its products to manage over 26,000 patients across the country with a variety of conditions, including hypertension, heart failure, diabetes, COPD, and preeclampsia. Both device agnostic and a data aggregator, Prevounce software connects to hundreds of third-party technology platforms and devices through integrations and APIs. 3.5 million vitals device readings have entered the Prevounce platform since launch.

"This is an exciting time as organizations across the healthcare continuum are recognizing a dire need to refocus how providers interact with their patients," said Hammond, who also serves as Chairman of Prevounce Health. "We've seen fantastic growth at Prevounce. With this latest round of financing and exciting, new strategic partners and clients, we're poised to remain the best partner for healthcare organizations building large scale remote care initiatives."

