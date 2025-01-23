Prevounce Health Joins the Elation Health Partner Hub

The Prevounce remote care management platform now seamlessly integrates with the Elation electronic health record.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health, a leading provider of remote care management software, devices, and services, announces that the company has joined the Elation Health Partner Hub, a marketplace ecosystem destination for primary care innovators.

Prevounce and Elation logos Prevounce and Elation logos

Prevounce's comprehensive platform empowers healthcare organizations to deliver compliant, reimbursable remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and annual wellness visit (AWV) programs. Elation supports primary care clinicians with innovative electronic health record (EHR) and billing solutions designed for delivering high-value personalized care. Elation's Partner Hub connects its clients with a curated selection of integrated technology partners, each chosen to strengthen provider-patient relationships and care quality.

Through API-based integration, mutual Prevounce and Elation clients can now access key information from and components of the Prevounce platform directly within the Elation EHR. RPM device readings populate within the Elation patient chart and essential billing information flows into Elation billing workflows. The Prevounce platform can also retrieve patient data, including demographics, medications, and problems, so that the Prevounce platform mirrors data in the Elation EHR. The result is a more seamless experience for clinical users administering remote care programs that saves time and streamlines clinical workflows.

"Eliminating technological barriers for clinicians and staff is critical to building scalable remote care management programs," says Daniel Tashnek, founder and CEO of Prevounce. "EHR integration is often a key way to reduce duplicative work and improve RPM and CCM efficiency. We're thrilled to join the Elation Partner Hub and deliver robust API-based connectivity with the Elation EHR for our mutual primary care clients."

Elation clients interested in launching or scaling an RPM, CCM, or AWV program with Prevounce can learn more and contact us through our Elation Partner Hub profile.

About Prevounce

Prevounce Health helps simplify the provision of remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, preventive care, and annual wellness visits while ensuring compliance with regulatory and reimbursement guidelines. Prevounce delivers software, services, and devices that are custom-tailored to clients' needs, allowing them to easily scale their remote care programs. Prevounce's goal is to allow healthcare organizations of all sizes to implement comprehensive patient wellness programs that increase their practice revenue, patient engagement, and clinical staff efficiency. Learn more at prevounce.com.

About Elation

Elation Health is the technology platform for primary care success. Supporting 36,000 clinicians caring for more than 16 million Americans, Elation Health's EHR and billing solution are designed for delivering high-value personalized care. The company's focus on clinician experience has helped the platform become the most-trusted and highest-rated in its segment across various settings, through innovative collaboration, thoughtful workflow and empathy for clinicians and patients — all tailored to primary care. Learn more at elationhealth.com.

Contact:

Casey Johnson

(818) 253-8755

[email protected]

SOURCE Prevounce Health