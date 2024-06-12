Prevounce Health Launches New Cellular-Connected Blood Glucose Meter for Remote Patient Monitoring

INDIANAPOLIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health , a leading provider of remote care management software, devices, and services, announces the launch of its first remote blood glucose monitoring device: Pylo GL1-LTE. The blood glucose meter is clinically validated and connects to multiple cellular networks to better ensure reliable data transmission throughout the United States. The GL1-LTE is available for use with the Prevounce remote care management platform and can integrate with other health software via the Pylo cloud API. Prevounce's line of Pylo cellular-connected devices also includes blood pressure monitors and weight scales.

The Pylo GL1-LTE Blood Glucose Meter

The Pylo GL1-LTE is designed for use by patients enrolled in remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs for diabetes. With roaming 4G connectivity, the device requires no configuration and securely transmits real-time readings to patient care teams. Rigorously tested, FDA cleared, and FCC certified, the GL1-LTE delivers plasma glucose results with accuracy comparable to laboratory testing equipment. Patients benefit from an intuitive user interface, an easy-to-use test strip ejector mechanism, and a convenient carrying case that comes standard.

"Clinical evidence shows that remote blood glucose monitoring is associated with improved glycemic control for diabetic patients," says Daniel Tashnek, founder and CEO of Prevounce. "Reliable devices and consistent readings are essential for RPM programs to realize their full clinical and financial potential. We're excited to introduce a new Pylo glucometer that is not only dependable and accurate but also comfortable and simple for patients to use."

Healthcare organizations can personalize the GL1-LTE blood glucose meter to deliver a consistent brand experience. Pylo devices and their packaging are designed for easy customization, allowing for the addition of logos, taglines, patient inserts, and more. Prevounce also offers clients inventory and logistics support. Devices or multi-device kits can be shipped to organizations or individual patients anywhere in the United States within two business days. Return and refurbishment services help ensure organizations get the most out of their device investment.

Learn more about the Pylo GL1-LTE blood glucose meter and explore Prevounce's complete line of Pylo cellular-connected, clinically validated remote patient monitoring devices, including blood pressure monitors and weight scales.

About Prevounce

Prevounce delivers comprehensive cloud software, cellular-connected devices, and expert services that help healthcare organizations simplify the provision of remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, preventive care, and annual wellness visits. Through its Pylo line of remote patient monitoring devices, Prevounce offers blood pressure monitors, weight scales, and blood glucose meters, with additional devices under development. Devices connect natively with the Prevounce remote care management platform and integrate with other health software via the Pylo cloud API. Learn more about Prevounce and Pylo devices at www.prevounce.com .

