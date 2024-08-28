Prevounce Health Launches Pulse Oximeter for Remote Patient Monitoring

The Pylo OX1-LTE pulse oximeter features highly reliable connectivity, impressive device quality, and ease of use, all at an appealing price point.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health, a leading provider of remote care management software, devices, and services, announces the launch of its first blood oxygen device for remote patient monitoring (RPM): Pylo OX1-LTE.

Pylo OX1-LTE Pulse Oximeter

The clinically validated, cellular-connected OX1-LTE offers numerous advantages over other pulse oximeters for patients enrolled in RPM programs for chronic respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma, and a variety of other scenarios, including COVID-19 infections or patients undergoing treatments that require heart rate monitoring. OX1-LTE can roam on multiple cellular networks and delivers reliable connectivity and consistent, secure data transmission to patient care teams even in areas with a weak signal. The device is cost-effective, making it easier for organizations to invest in growing their RPM programs.

Rigorously tested, 510(k) FDA cleared, and FCC certified, OX1-LTE delivers blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) readings accurate to within 2 percent and pulse rates accurate to within 2 beats per minute (bpm). It includes a bright, clear OLED screen and ergonomic design that makes it easy for patients to read and operate. OX1-LTE comes ready to use out of the box with no configuration required and was designed with high-quality materials, which significantly reduce the likelihood of damage and device failure.

OX1-LTE is available now for use with the Prevounce remote care management platform and seamlessly integrates with third-party health software via the Pylo cloud API.

"We're excited to add OX1-LTE to the family of Pylo devices available for use in RPM programs," says Daniel Tashnek, founder and CEO of Prevounce. "After years of utilizing third-party oximiters, our team carefully designed the OX1-LTE to check every box we think providers and patients want and deserve out of a connected pulse oximeter. This translates to a best-in-class device that reliably provides actionable data to clinicians to empower their care. The OX1-LTE couldn't be simpler for patients to use, which will boost RPM program engagement and participation while reducing the clinician and technical support work required to scale remote monitoring programs."

Healthcare organizations can personalize OX1-LTE to deliver a branded patient experience. Pylo devices and their packaging are customizable, allowing for the addition of logos, taglines, inserts, and more. Prevounce also offers inventory and logistics services. Devices and kits can be shipped to organizations or patients anywhere in the United States within two business days. Return and refurbishment services help ensure organizations get the most out of their device investment. Ongoing, hands-on support from the Prevounce team of RPM experts translates to an exceptional experience for providers and patients.

Learn more about the Pylo OX1-LTE pulse oximeter and explore Prevounce's family of Pylo cellular-connected, clinically validated remote patient monitoring devices, including blood pressure monitors, weight scales, and blood glucose meters.

About Prevounce

Prevounce delivers comprehensive cloud software, cellular-connected devices, and expert services that help healthcare organizations simplify the provision of remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, preventive care, and annual wellness visits. Through its Pylo line of RPM devices, Prevounce offers blood pressure monitors, weight scales, blood glucose meters, and pulse oximeters. Devices connect natively with the Prevounce remote care management platform and integrate with other health software via the Pylo cloud API. Learn more about the Prevounce platform and Pylo devices at prevounce.com.

