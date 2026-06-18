Prevounce Surpasses 25 Million Vital Readings as RPM Adoption Accelerates

Milestone reflects widespread adoption of Pylo remote monitoring devices across the Prevounce network

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health, a leading provider of connected care management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, announces that patients have now transmitted more than 25 million vital readings using the company's Pylo RPM devices. That momentum is accelerating, with more than 1 million readings now transmitted every month.

Suite of Pylo Cellular-Connected RPM Devices

Pylo RPM devices include blood pressure monitors, weight scales, blood glucose meters, and pulse oximeters. Each is clinically validated, equipped with 5G/4G-LTE cellular connectivity, and transmits readings seamlessly to the Prevounce platform or to third-party platforms via API connectivity.

Patients use Pylo devices to securely transmit health data — including blood pressure, weight, blood glucose, oxygen saturation, and pulse rate — to their care teams. With this continuous stream of vitals, physicians can identify potential health issues early and intervene before they escalate, reducing the likelihood of readmissions and hospitalizations. The devices also support greater patient engagement, encouraging individuals to take an active role in monitoring and managing their own health.

"Reaching 25 million vital sign transmissions is a milestone we don't take lightly," says Emily Embry, Vice President of Operations at Prevounce. "Behind every reading is a patient who is more connected to their care team, and a healthcare practitioner who has the information they need to act. That's what we set out to build, and seeing it functioning the way we always believed it could — and growing — is something the entire Prevounce team should be proud of."

When Pylo devices are paired with the Prevounce platform, readings automatically populate each patient's profile, giving care teams a clear, longitudinal view of vital trends. AI-powered insights then make that data immediately actionable, surfacing what matters most without disrupting existing clinical and billing workflows.

"This growth is a reflection of two things: a team that has put real work into building something clinicians and patients can rely on, and a client community that has been willing to commit to remote care as part of how they practice," says Embry. "That combination is what gets you to milestones like those we celebrate today, and it's what will keep driving our efforts."

About Prevounce Health

Prevounce Health helps simplify the provision of remote patient monitoring, advanced primary care management, chronic care management, preventive care, and annual wellness visits while ensuring compliance with regulatory and reimbursement guidelines. Prevounce delivers services, software, and devices that are custom-tailored to clients' needs, allowing them to easily scale their remote care programs. Prevounce's goal is to allow healthcare organizations of all sizes to implement comprehensive patient wellness programs that increase their practice revenue, patient engagement, and clinical staff efficiency.

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SOURCE Prevounce Health