Prevounce Health's Pylo 900-LTE Blood Pressure Monitor Earns Spot on AMA's Validated Device Listing

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health, a leading provider of connected care management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, today announced that its Pylo 900-LTE Blood Pressure Monitor meets the American Medical Association's (AMA) Validated Device Listing (VDL™) Criteria. The 900-LTE joins the company's 802-LTE Blood Pressure Monitor on the AMA list, reinforcing Prevounce's ongoing commitment to delivering clinically accurate and trustworthy results.

Pylo 900-LTE Blood Pressure Monitor

The VDL identifies blood pressure devices that have been independently validated for clinical accuracy through a rigorous review of testing documentation and FDA 510(k) clearance. This thorough process ensures clinicians and patients can confidently select devices proven to deliver accurate and reliable results.

The Pylo 900-LTE is validated with three cuff sizes (16-36 cm, 22-45 cm, and 40-52 cm), ensuring accurate results across a wide range of patients who benefit from ongoing monitoring of their blood pressure. This includes patients with essential hypertension, as well as expectant mothers with gestational hypertension or preeclampsia.

"Earning a place on the AMA's VDL underscores Prevounce's dedication to clinical accuracy," said Arun Chandra, MD, FACC, clinical lead at Prevounce. "With both the 802-LTE and 900-LTE now validated, clinicians can incorporate these devices into remote patient monitoring programs with confidence that blood pressure measurements meet established standards."

The Pylo 900-LTE is now featured on the VDL here. Organizations interested in learning more about and ordering the 900-LTE, 802-LTE, or other Pylo cellular-connected RPM devices should contact Prevounce.

About Prevounce Health

Prevounce Health helps simplify the provision of remote patient monitoring, advanced primary care management, chronic care management, preventive care, and annual wellness visits while ensuring compliance with regulatory and reimbursement guidelines. Prevounce delivers services, software, and devices that are custom-tailored to clients' needs, allowing them to easily scale their remote care programs. Prevounce's goal is to allow healthcare organizations of all sizes to implement comprehensive patient wellness programs that increase their practice revenue, patient engagement, and clinical staff efficiency. Learn more at prevounce.com.

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SOURCE Prevounce Health