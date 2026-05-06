Prevounce Health Analysis Finds Remote Patient Monitoring Delivers Significant, Sustained Blood Pressure Reductions

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health, a leading provider of connected care management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, today released findings from a retrospective cohort analysis of hypertensive patients. The study found that an RPM program, combined with structured virtual care management, produced significant and sustained blood pressure (BP) reductions across a broad population of patients at 3-, 6-, and 9-month intervals.

The analysis examined data from 655 patients diagnosed with stage 1 or stage 2 hypertension receiving RPM services through a partnership between their healthcare providers and Prevounce. Patients used Prevounce's cellular-connected Pylo BP monitors and received regular check-ins from dedicated Prevounce care managers who delivered ongoing coaching, education, and lifestyle guidance. Care managers collaborated closely with providers to ensure continuity of care, timely clinical escalations, and reliable access to necessary interventions.

Of those who completed participation in the RPM program at the nine-month mark, the total cohort demonstrated a 6.3% reduction in systolic blood pressure (SBP), a 7.4% reduction in diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and a 7.0% reduction in mean arterial pressure (MAP). Patients entering the program with stage 2 hypertension saw the most pronounced improvements, with a 9.1% reduction in SBP, 9.7% reduction in DBP, and 9.5% reduction in MAP. Even patients with stage 1 hypertension — those already closer to target thresholds — experienced clinically meaningful reductions, pointing to RPM's value in both active BP reduction and long-term maintenance. The analysis also showed clinically significant decreases in SBP, DBP and MAP for cohorts stratified by age (65+ and under 65) as well as treatment adherence (2-15 days of data/month and 16+ days of data/month).

"The cardiovascular implications of uncontrolled hypertension are well established. Published meta-analyses show that even a modest, sustained reduction in systolic blood pressure is associated with meaningfully lower rates of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and all-cause mortality," said Arun Chandra, MD, FACC, author and clinical lead at Prevounce. "When we look at the results in our analysis, they implicate real downstream cardiovascular risk reduction for patients who might otherwise go unmanaged between office visits."

The full report, Remote Patient Monitoring With Virtual Care Management Facilitates Longitudinal Blood Pressure Control: A Retrospective Real-World Cohort Analysis, is now available at prevounce.com.

About Prevounce Health

Prevounce Health helps simplify the provision of remote patient monitoring, advanced primary care management, chronic care management, preventive care, and annual wellness visits while ensuring compliance with regulatory and reimbursement guidelines. Prevounce delivers services, software, and devices that are custom-tailored to clients' needs, allowing them to easily scale their remote care programs. Prevounce's goal is to allow healthcare organizations of all sizes to implement comprehensive patient wellness programs that increase their practice revenue, patient engagement, and clinical staff efficiency. Learn more at prevounce.com.

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SOURCE Prevounce Health