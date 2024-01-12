PrevTech Innovations acquires Agrivolt to Enforce its Leadership in Electrical Network Safety for the Agricultural Sector

LÉVIS, QC, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PrevTech Innovations and Agrivolt have joined forces, introducing an unprecedented offering to the agricultural sector. This acquisition unites their complementary strengths in electrical network safety monitoring and stray voltage control. Together, these two established companies are dedicated to prevention, innovation, and providing solutions and expertise to meet customer needs.

PrevTech Innovations: The leader in Electrical Safety and Prevention

PrevTech is the leader in providing advice-based prevention and power safety solutions. Its dedicated team of experts leverages cutting-edge technology and deep understanding of the industry to help businesses identify and mitigate electrical risks effectively and proactively. The company assists business operators in identifying and mitigating electrical and thermal issues that could evolve into much larger problems. Recognized by leading insurance carriers, PrevTech's mission is to reduce the risk of electrical fires while providing peace of mind to their clients.

Agrivolt: Experts in Stray Voltage Control for Animal Well-Being

Agrivolt is the established leader and provider of choice in the field of stray voltage detection, control, and mitigation, having served the agricultural market for over 30 years. Their expertise is supported by more than 2,000 customers across North America. Agrivolt offers a comprehensive range of technologies and certified products designed to detect and neutralize stray voltage, which can be a crucial factor in providing a stress free environment for livestock. Animal welfare and herd productivity are at the heart of Agrivolt's mission.

A Partnership Rooted in Comprehensive Solutions

Uniting PrevTech Innovations and Agrivolt will provide an unparalleled opportunity in today's protein industry. Combining PrevTech's advanced monitoring and risk prevention approach with Agrivolt's specialized solutions for managing stray voltage, these two companies are poised to deliver comprehensive and integrated solutions for electrical network safety and animal welfare.

"Modern farms use a variety of advanced equipment to maximize productivity, resulting in a significant increase in power consumption. The integration of Agrivolt's cutting-edge products and unique expertise with PrevTech's proactive approach enables us to provide a complete solution for the safety and integrity of our customers' electrical network. By raising awareness of the importance of a safe electrical network on farms, we improve their prevention strategy, increase their resilience to the risk of fire and ensure an electrically stress-free environment for animals", said Pierre-André Meunier, president and founder of PrevTech innovations, who will also take on the role of president of Agrivolt.

