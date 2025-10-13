Prezent AI Acquires Prezentium to Disrupt $20B Agency and Consultancy Market With All-In-One AI Platform

They also outlined a bold AI-enabled roll-up strategy to build the all-in-one Human + AI business communication platform that challenges the traditional agency-consulting model.



"Our customers care about outcomes, not products. Not just slides, but great business communication. While services businesses have traditionally provided these outcomes, AI makes a new reality possible," says Rajat Mishra, founder and CEO of Prezent AI. "Our north star is to provide experts when you need them and AI acceleration everywhere. That way we deliver the outcome of great business communication - faster, better, cheaper."



Unlike generic AI tools, Prezent AI was built by experts who understand the unique language, regulations, and needs of the industries it serves. Prezent AI provides real ROI to enterprise companies serving many F2000 LifeSciences and Technology companies at scale.

With Prezentium joining the platform, Prezent AI takes a step towards building the complete AI + human-augmented business communication solution. "We have been GTM partners for a while and share the same customer obsession," says Deepti Juturu, founder and CEO of Prezentium. "With the AI expertise of Prezent AI, we can supercharge our flagship Christmas-in-an-inbox Overnight Presentations service and introduce new AI-enabled services."

The $30M funding was led by Multiplier Capital, Greycroft and Nomura Strategic Ventures with participation of existing investors like True Global Ventures, Emergent Ventures, West Wave Capital, BluePointe Ventures, Alumni Ventures and other investors. "Prezent stands out as a category-defining company operating at the intersection of AI, communication, and enterprise productivity. We invest in high-growth businesses delivering mission-critical solutions, and Prezent's platform—combined with its bold acquisition strategy—has the potential to reshape how enterprises communicate at scale," said Ash Vaidya, Managing Director at Multiplier Capital. The acquisition marks a bold step in Prezent AI's mission to disrupt traditional agencies and consultancy models, which are often slow, expensive, and inefficient. Prezent AI combines advanced AI, domain-specific software, and human expertise into one system, allowing organizations to:

Crunch complex clinical data and create deeply contextual decks for Commercial and R&D teams in minutes, not weeks.

Create brand-aligned compelling sales narratives and QBR decks in minutes, not days.

Work with a Forward-deployed Presentation Engineer to apply human creativity where it matters, accelerated by AI everywhere else.

Autonomously create and transform brand-aligned presentations in IT workflows with an easy-to-use API and presentation agents.

Build a Company Presentation Brain, where knowledge compounds and communication accelerates over time.

"The average enterprise has 15 different agencies and tools for business communication which is inefficient and ineffective," says Rajat Mishra. "This acquisition is the start of a new chapter in building a complete AI + human-augmented lifecycle solution, supporting presentations from initial idea and narrative development, through slide creation and practice, to execution and delivery. More to come!"

With this funding round and acquisition, Prezent AI is now valued at $400M. On-track to become the first enterprise business communication unicorn.

About Prezent AI

Prezent AI is an AI-powered business communication platform helping organizations create, optimize, and deliver high-impact presentations. Headquartered in Los Altos, Prezent AI serves clients across life sciences, technology, and manufacturing, combining AI, software, and expert human services into one integrated system. Learn more at Prezent.ai .

SOURCE prezent.ai