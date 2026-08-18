Lalit Mahapatra joins Prezent Vivo as CFO with more than 25 years of global finance, M&A, and Life Sciences experience as the company scales its AI-powered communication platform and human expertise services for Life Sciences.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent Vivo, the AI-powered communication platform built for Life Sciences, today announced the appointment of Lalit Mahapatra as Chief Financial Officer. Lalit brings more than 25 years of global finance leadership experience, with expertise spanning financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, business transformation, and operational finance.

Prezent Vivo Appoints Lalit Mahapatra as CFO to Scale the Future of Life Sciences Communication Post this Prezent Vivo Appoints Lalit Mahapatra as CFO Rajat Mishra Lalit Mahapatra Quote Lalit Mahapatra Prezent Vivo Quote

Lalit joins Prezent Vivo at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates growth and expands its vision for Life Sciences communication. Prezent Vivo recently launched Vivo 1.0, a reimagined AI-native platform combining an interactive content studio, AI-generated scientific posters, overnight editorial services and Credits – a flexible model to access AI and expert services for life science teams.

As CFO, Lalit will lead Prezent Vivo's financial strategy, capital planning, business intelligence, and financial operations. He will work closely with the executive team to accelerate the company's growth plans, drawing on his deep experience in M&A, capital allocation, global finance, and business transformation to evaluate growth opportunities, guide strategic investments, and scale Prezent Vivo as a category leader in life sciences communications.

"Lalit brings a rare combination of deep financial expertise and first-hand experience in the Life Sciences industry," said Rajat Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of Prezent Vivo. "His experience across M&A, global finance, and Life Sciences makes him a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue to expand Prezent Vivo and help more Life Sciences companies communicate with greater speed, precision, and impact."

Lalit previously served as Global Head of M&A at Navitas Life Sciences, where he led cross-border transactions and business integrations across global markets. He went on to serve as the company's CFO, bringing his M&A expertise into a broader global finance leadership role.

Lalit most recently served as CFO of Flex Films' U.S. operations, where he led financial strategy and governance, partnering with global leadership on investment decisions, business planning, risk management, and performance.

"Lalit's experience across finance, M&A, and Life Sciences makes him a tremendous addition to our leadership team," said Francine Carrick, President of Prezent Vivo. "He understands both the complexity of the industry and what it takes to scale a global business, and I'm excited to have his perspective as we expand our AI and human expertise model."

As Prezent Vivo expands across AI software, expert services, and flexible consumption models, Lalit's experience in capital allocation, forecasting, governance, and operational finance will help the company manage this broader business with greater visibility, agility, and efficiency.

"Prezent Vivo has a tremendous opportunity to transform how Life Sciences companies communicate, combining technology, deep domain expertise, and strong market traction," said Lalit Mahapatra, Chief Financial Officer of Prezent Vivo. "I'm excited to join the team at this important stage and help establish Prezent Vivo as a leader in Life Sciences communication."

About Prezent Vivo

Prezent Vivo is the first AI-native communication platform built for Life Sciences. It fuses purpose-built AI with human expertise to deliver fast, cost-effective, scientifically precise, and compliant communications at scale. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Prezent Vivo serves more than 150 Life Sciences companies, including 45 of the world's top 50 biopharma organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.prezent.ai/

SOURCE Prezent