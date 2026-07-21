Prezent Vivo 1.0 accelerates AI-native med comms with AI-generated posters and fixed-price scientific delivery

Prezent Vivo 1.0 features a reimagined AI-native platform with an interactive content studio, AI-generated scientific posters, overnight editorial services, and Fixed-Price Projects that help Medical Affairs and Commercial teams create high-quality communications faster, with expert oversight, 24 to 72-hour delivery, and more than 50% cost savings.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent Vivo, the communications platform trusted by more than 150 Life Sciences companies, including 45 of the world's top 50 BioPharma organizations, today launched Prezent Vivo 1.0, a reimagined AI-native platform featuring an interactive content studio, AI-generated scientific posters, overnight editorial services, and Fixed-Price Projects that help Medical Affairs and Commercial teams create high-quality communications faster, with expert oversight and lower costs.

An Integrated Experience for Life Sciences Communication

Prezent Vivo 1.0 Rajat on Prezent Vivo 1.0 Francine on Prezent Vivo 1.0

Built around the way life sciences teams work, Prezent Vivo 1.0 combines purpose-built AI with expert medical communications services in a single platform. Medical Affairs and Commercial teams can create, manage, and scale communications by generating first drafts with conversational AI, creating congress-ready scientific posters, or engaging Prezent's experts for high-stakes projects, moving seamlessly between self-serve AI and expert-managed services as needed.

"Scientific breakthroughs only matter when they're communicated effectively," said Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Prezent. "Prezent Vivo 1.0 brings AI and human expertise together to help Life Sciences teams move from discovery to better patient outcomes, faster."

The New AI-Native Platform

At the core of Prezent Vivo 1.0 is a reimagined AI-native platform. The interactive content studio combines conversational AI, expert services, and seamless access to enterprise and scientific data sources, including PubMed, Veeva, Microsoft Copilot, and 25+ other integrations.

Astrid, Prezent's AI agent for life sciences, transforms scientific content into high-quality communications while incorporating brand compliance, regulatory language, and clinical evidence structures from the very first draft.

AI-Generated Scientific Posters

One of the key additions to Prezent Vivo 1.0 is AI-generated scientific posters. Astrid transforms abstracts, publications, clinical study reports, spreadsheets, and other scientific source materials into congress-ready, publication-quality posters in minutes. Supporting more than 13 languages, Prezent Vivo 1.0 helps global Medical Affairs and Commercial teams accelerate congress preparation while maintaining scientific rigor.

Fixed-Price Projects Deliver Expert Communications at AI Speed

Prezent Vivo 1.0 also introduced Fixed-Price Projects, a fully managed service that combines AI-native speed with expert scientific oversight to deliver agency-quality medical communications in 24 to 72 hours at more than 50% lower cost than traditional agency models.

Prezent's customers can share their objectives and source materials to Astrid and the platform then creates an initial draft, while Prezent's Presentation Engineers and medical communications experts refine the narrative, validate the science, and ensure every deliverable meets the highest standards of accuracy, compliance, and quality.

Prezent Vivo 1.0 Fixed Price Projects launches with three specialized offerings:

Competitive Intelligence 360: Provides pre-congress planning, overnight congress coverage, post-event synthesis within 24 hours, and ongoing competitive monitoring.

Provides pre-congress planning, overnight congress coverage, post-event synthesis within 24 hours, and ongoing competitive monitoring. AdBoard Insights: Accelerates advisory board reporting with expert-validated showreels and moderator guides before meetings, executive summaries within 24 hours, and strategic reports within 72 hours.

Accelerates advisory board reporting with expert-validated showreels and moderator guides before meetings, executive summaries within 24 hours, and strategic reports within 72 hours. Scientific Posters: Transforms accepted abstracts into congress-ready, print-ready posters within 72 hours, with optional digital ePosters, HCP presentations, and plain-language summaries.

Overnight Editorial Services

Prezent Vivo 1.0 also expanded managed services with Overnight Editorial Services. In addition to Prezent's design excellence, expert editors now review presentations overnight for copy precision, helping Life Sciences teams improve clarity, consistency, and scientific accuracy while meeting demanding timelines.

Our customers didn't ask us for another AI feature," said Deepti Juturu, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Prezent Vivo. "Prezent Vivo's customers wanted one partner that could support every type of communication their teams create. Whether they're generating a scientific poster in minutes or outsourcing an advisory board project, they expect the same speed, scientific precision, compliance, and quality. Prezent Vivo 1.0 release delivers exactly that."

Built for the Way Life Sciences Teams Work

Life Sciences teams are under increasing pressure to create effective communications and respond faster to scientific developments. While general-purpose AI offers speed, it often lacks the scientific depth required for regulated communications, and traditional agencies can be slower and more costly.

Prezent Vivo combines purpose-built AI with expert medical communications services, enabling teams to move seamlessly between AI-powered content creation and expert support based on the needs of each project.

"Prezent Vivo 1.0 gives Life Sciences teams the flexibility to work the way they need, with AI, experts, or a combination of both, helping them reduce costs without compromising scientific quality." – Francine Carrick, President, Prezent Vivo

About Prezent

Prezent is the only Life Sciences communications platform that combines purpose-built AI with human expertise to deliver fast, cost-effective, scientifically precise, and compliant communications at scale. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Prezent serves more than 150 Life Sciences companies, including 45 of the world's top 50 BioPharma organizations. Through Prezent Vivo, the company helps Medical Affairs and Commercial teams create high-quality communications faster across the entire product lifecycle.

SOURCE Prezent