Prezi Announces Google Slides Integration for Prezi Video

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the most engaging way to share content on video, today announced an integration with Google Workspace that allows Prezi Video users to bring an existing Google Slides deck onto the screen next to their face within any video platform.

"This next phase of the hybrid office requires more flexibility in how we communicate, so video conferencing, messaging and collaboration tools must coexist seamlessly," said Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi. "We're constantly developing new features to give our platform better ways to share engaging content on video, and adding Google Slides to Prezi Video was the next step in improving hybrid meetings. Now on Prezi Video, you can share any type of content on the screen of any type of video meeting without disconnecting from your colleagues."

Prezi Video is now fully integrated with Google Workspace, allowing business teams, educators, students and consumers to create and share live or pre-recorded virtual presentations within Google Drive, Google Meet and Google Classroom.

"Earlier this year, we announced our integration with Google Workspace and Prezi Video, and adding Google Slides gives Prezi Video unique depth of integration with Google Workspace for the video enterprise space," continued Szafranski.

Prezi Video allows users to present videos, animated GIFs, presentation decks, images, and type text on-screen of a live or recorded video. In addition to Google Meet, Prezi Video works with all major video streaming platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and GoToMeeting.

Google Slides is supported on Prezi Video for Web, Windows and Mac. For more information about Prezi, please visit: www.prezi.com .

About Prezi

Prezi is a leading video communications company whose products can be shared live, on video conferences, online and via chat. Prezi tools bring together the user's content into one dynamic, virtual space - for video (Prezi Video), presentations (Prezi Present) and graphics (Prezi Design). Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with a community of over 100 million users. Prezi's investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

SOURCE Prezi