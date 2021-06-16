Prezi Appoints CTO Tony O'Donnell

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the most engaging way to share content on video, today announced the appointment of Tony O'Donnell as Chief Technology Officer, effective today. The company also announced that it has achieved Service Organization and Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification, reinforcing Prezi's commitment to advanced technology security.

"Prezi has an exceptional focus on engaging content, and there has never been a greater global need for scaling synchronous and asynchronous video communication," said Tony O'Donnell, chief technology officer, Prezi. "I'm excited to join Prezi at such a point of opportunity for the company, and to help the team continue to lead the virtual presentation category."

With decades of experience leading high-performing technology and product teams, O'Donnell will lead Prezi's technology strategy, development, and operations to support the company's growth and leadership in virtual presentation technology. Most recently, he was Vice President of Engineering at Shutterstock where he led the end-to-end transformation of the company's editorial technology platform, developed an integrated strategy for the content lifecycle of Shutterstock's 400 million assets and introduced automation and AI into the platform's content review and ingestion pipeline. Prior, O'Donnell held senior technology roles at SAP, Infosys and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. He also holds multiple patents in cloud computing, analytics, data integration and the semantic web.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Tony O'Donnell as Prezi's chief technology officer," said Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi. "Tony's extensive background in architecting scalable, innovative technology products will be instrumental in leading our technology teams and supporting Prezi's continued growth across the virtual enterprise."

In O'Donnell's first act as CTO, he announced that Prezi successfully completed its first-ever SOC 2 Type II audit. "SOC 2 Type II is the gold standard for security compliance for SaaS companies. This achievement reflects Prezi's commitment to bringing the highest level of security to all of its enterprise, education, and individual customers," added O'Donnell.

SOC 2 Type II Reports are assurance reports conducted by a third-party that provide an industry-wide acknowledgment that a company adheres to the SOC 2 Trust Service Principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a cybersecurity and compliance firm, who issued the official report.

About Prezi

Prezi is a leading video communications company whose products can be shared live, on video conferences, online and via chat. Prezi tools bring together the user's content into one dynamic, virtual space - for video (Prezi Video), presentations (Prezi Present) and graphics (Prezi Design). Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with a community of over 100 million users. Prezi's investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

