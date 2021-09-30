Prezi Appoints Recent Dropbox CIO Sylvie Veilleux To Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the most engaging way to share content on video, today announced the appointment of Sylvie Veilleux to its Board of Directors. Most recently, Veilleux served as the first chief information officer at Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX).

"Sylvie is a global technology leader with extensive experience driving digital transformation at the technical and talent levels for fast-growing technology companies like Dropbox, and we're thrilled to welcome Sylvie to our Board of Directors," said Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi. "The majority of the Fortune 1000 have already begun virtual presenting through Prezi Video, and Sylvie will be an invaluable resource in helping us scale it."

At Dropbox, Veilleux built the company's IT function from the ground-up to create the first global strategic and centralized IT organization and enable the growth and scale of the company pre- and post- IPO. She also was a key leader of the initiative that launched Dropbox's "Virtual First with Hubs" working model, bringing its virtual workplace to life through technology solutions. Prior to Dropbox, Veilleux held additional strategic technology roles at global companies, such as Mozilla, Salesforce and Apple.

"In the hybrid workplace, it's critical to bridge the gap between in-person and remote teams as much as possible through technology products that integrate into existing workflows," said Veilleux. "Prezi continues to build the human-centric technology products that drive engagement on video for thousands of companies and teams navigating this new way of working. I look forward to our partnership and working with Prezi during this exciting time of growth and opportunity."

Prezi's video presentation tool Prezi Video is the first-to-market software that allows people to bring any content into the screen of any video meeting on any platform. Through Prezi Video, users can share video, slides, GIFs, images or respond with text on-screen during a video conference on Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, GoToMeeting and more. For more information about Prezi, please visit: www.prezi.com .

About Prezi

Prezi is a leading video communications company whose products can be shared live, on video conferences, online and via chat. Prezi tools bring together the user's content into one dynamic, virtual space - for video (Prezi Video), presentations (Prezi Present) and graphics (Prezi Design). Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with a community of over 100 million users. Prezi's investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

SOURCE Prezi

Related Links

http://www.prezi.com

