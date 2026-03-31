Prezi Launches Swoop, Its AI Agent that Turns Rough Work Materials into Compelling Presentations in Minutes

Prezi's new agent synthesizes documents, decks, and conversations into structured, visually persuasive content. Available now at swoop.it and in the Superhuman Go Agent Store.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi, the visual communication platform trusted by more than 170 million users worldwide, today announced the launch of Swoop, its AI communication agent that transforms hundreds of input sources into engaging presentations, documents, and messages that audiences will actually get.

Powered by Prezi's Design Intelligence

Swoop's intelligence is informed by Prezi's 15+ years of visual communication research and expertise in driving engagement, drawing on one of the largest presentation libraries in the world, with more than 500 million presentations. Its AI understands narrative structure, audience adaptation, visual storytelling, and the design principles that make audiences lean in. Swoop produces slides with creative quality, visual hierarchy and polish that stand apart from template-driven AI output.

Hundreds of Integrations, Multi-Platform from Day One

It connects to hundreds of apps, where professionals' work already lives. For example, it can pull from docs and data in Google Drive and Notion, conversations in Slack and Gmail, meetings in Zoom and Fathom, and deal context in Salesforce and HubSpot. Most AI presentation tools treat integrations as a way to distribute finished content. Swoop does that too, but more importantly, it uses them to pull context inward, translating inputs across a professional's workspace into communication designed for a specific audience. Presentations export as Swoop slides, PowerPoint (PPTX), or PDF. Swoop is also available via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for broader AI ecosystems.

"Every professional has ideas worth advancing. The challenge has never been making slides. It's been making the case," says Jim Szafranski, CEO of Prezi. "Your raw material is spread across a dozen tools. Your deadline is tomorrow. You need something that pulls it all together and makes it land, visually, structurally, persuasively. That's why we built Swoop. Our product isn't presentations. It's persuasion."

Unlike AI slide generators that require a single clean prompt, Swoop works with multiple inputs at once: old decks, new data, meeting recordings, email threads, CRM context, project updates, and more. It aggregates sources, identifies the narrative, fills in gaps, and helps users build the case before designing a single slide. Users can remix a board deck for a client audience, develop a rough idea into a finished pitch, stress-test a strategy presentation, or turn a 40-page report into a 10-minute executive summary.

Available in the Superhuman Go Agent Store

Swoop is also launching as a partner agent in Superhuman Go, bringing presentation intelligence into the workflows of professionals across more than one million apps and websites.

"Our partnership with Prezi brings one of the most trusted names in visual communication directly into the Go workflow," said Ko Mistry, vice president of global partnerships at Superhuman. "By embedding Swoop into our open agent platform, we're giving users a seamless path from email threads and meeting notes to presentations that are ready for any room, without switching tools or losing momentum. Together, we're enabling professionals to communicate their best thinking with the clarity and confidence it deserves."

Swoop by Prezi is available now at swoop.it, and in the Superhuman Go Agent Store for all Go users on Grammarly's browser extensions for Chrome and Edge. For more information, visit swoop.it.

About Swoop, by Prezi

Swoop is Prezi's AI communication agent that connects to the docs, decks, conversations, and data where your thinking already lives, helping professionals explore, develop, and share ideas without starting from scratch. Built on Prezi's 15+ years of visual communication expertise and 500M+ presentations, Swoop synthesizes rough inputs into creative, visually compelling communication that resonates. Learn more at swoop.it.

About Prezi

Prezi's product isn't presentations. It's persuasion. After 15+ years of studying what makes communication land, Prezi is building an AI-native visual communication platform: Prezi's dynamic presentation canvas, Infogram's data visualization platform, and Swoop, Prezi's AI communication agent that connects to your docs, decks, and conversations and shapes them into communication that sticks. More than 170 million users across 195 countries trust Prezi to make their ideas visible and their arguments memorable. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Accel, Spectrum Equity, and TED Conferences, Prezi continues to lead the evolution of how ideas are shared. Learn more at prezi.com.

SOURCE Prezi