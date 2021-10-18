Prezi Ramps Up Road Show Of Its Video Collaboration Tool For Hybrid Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, today announced a few additional upcoming conferences. Prezi will be participating in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2021 taking place virtually Oct. 18-21, as a Gold sponsor. Prezi is also participating in two Cisco conferences; it is a Platinum sponsor for Cisco's WebexOne taking place virtually Oct. 26-27, as well as a Presentation sponsor at Cisco Connect Canada, taking place virtually Oct. 20-21.

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ gives guidance to CIOs and IT executives making important business decisions. Prezi's Global Marketing Director Spencer Waldron's session "Product Demo by Prezi: Using Prezi Video to Combat Virtual Meeting Fatigue" is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21, 2021 at 1pm ET.

WebexOne is the leading collaboration event featuring executives from top Webex customers and partners, who will share expert insights to empower organizations to succeed in hybrid work and customer experiences. As a Platinum sponsor, Prezi will have a large presence throughout the event, including a virtual booth. At Cisco Connect Canada, Prezi is enabling the presenters to use Prezi Video to showcase their content during their sessions. These sponsorships are a continuation of Cisco Webex and Prezi's partnership that's helping the world's largest enterprises have better video meetings.

Prezi is a virtual presentation and collaboration solution that is improving video meetings for the hybrid enterprise. Today, it's helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 virtually present any type of content with them on the screen of all video conference platforms through its first-to-market video presentation software Prezi Video.

For more information on each of these events, visit:

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2021 website: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us

WebexOne website: https://www.webex.com/webexone

Cisco Connect Canada website: https://www.cisco.com/c/en_ca/training-events/events-webinars/cisco-connect

About Prezi

Prezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

