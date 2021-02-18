Prezi Video Announces Integration With Google Workspace Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the most engaging way to share content on video, today announced a new integration with Google Cloud that brings Prezi Video to the Google Workspace Marketplace. Prezi Video now easily integrates with Google Workspace, allowing business teams, educators and students to create and share live or pre-recorded virtual presentations within Google Drive, Google Meet and Google Classroom.

"We're seeing executives from Fortune 500 companies and teachers alike using Prezi Video to give virtual presentations, so they can engage their content and audience more effectively in this new virtual enterprise," said Jim Szafranski, CEO at Prezi. "Prezi Video is setting new standards of engagement for presenting on video, and through this integration, Google Workspace users will be able to more effectively share content in-screen of live and recorded video."

Prezi Video allows users to present content on screen during a Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, or GoToMeeting. By offering the ability to bring content into the presenter's screen, as newscasters or weather people do, Prezi Video enables people to interact with the content while they engage their audience during a virtual presentation. Its quick-editing abilities allow users to add graphics and content in real-time to create highly engaging video presentations in minutes, without the need for a design background or editing skills.

The virtual presentation tool experienced significant growth within one year of its launch, and today more than 20,000 companies, 100+ of the Fortune 500 and the majority of United States school districts are using Prezi Video. It is frequently used for virtual executive all-hands meetings, team updates, sales and marketing presentations, and a wide variety of educational formats - in both live and recorded video. Recognized throughout the academic community as a video software that's improving the way educators work and students learn, Prezi Video received a 2020 Award of Excellence from Tech & Learning Magazine.

With Google Meet

Business professionals can use Prezi Video on Google Meet video conferences to eliminate the need to choose between sharing the screen or maintaining a personal, human connection with their audience. Prezi Video makes it easier to keep colleagues or students engaged on Google Meet. Teachers can overlay visuals directly on screen while they present during live video class sessions to create more engaging virtual lessons, curriculum nights and more.

With Google Drive

Using Prezi Video in Google Drive, business professionals can share their videos with a simple Google Drive link, and send to new sales leads, use for internal communications or HR and onboarding. Teachers can create and record video assignments, class announcements or online discussion questions and post to their Google Classroom.

With Google Classroom

Educators can use Prezi Video to create interactive lesson plans, virtual read alouds , test prep, mini-lessons or flipped classrooms and share it with their classes inside Google Classroom.

Prezi Video is now available worldwide on the Google Workspace Marketplace and the Google Chromebook App Hub . Global Teams can download Prezi Video for their entire suite base. For more information about Prezi Video, visit: https://prezi.com/video/ .

