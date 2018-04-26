Prezi's Rapid Growth Includes 100 Million Customers, a New CFO, and New San Francisco Headquarters

The company now has more than 100 million users worldwide, who have created the world's largest database of public presentations.

Prezi presentations have been viewed over 3.5 billion times.

To further propel this growth, Prezi has appointed a new chief financial officer, Narayan Menon .

. To accommodate its expanding workforce, it is moving its San Francisco headquarters to a new, larger standalone office.

"Our worldwide community is creating and sharing their prezis in record numbers," said Peter Arvai, CEO and co-founder of Prezi. "Conversational storytelling is key to the success of our customers, helping them stand out in an increasingly noisy world where bullet points have too often replaced meaning. Prezi is helping them meet their goals."

Arvai added, "We are pleased to add a seasoned executive like Narayan to our team. His extensive experience in financial strategy, planning and execution in best-in-class tech companies like Cisco, Skype, Microsoft, and Intuit will help Prezi as we move to the next level."

One of Prezi's fastest growing customer segments is business users--specifically sales and marketing professionals--who are looking for a more visual, conversational and powerful way to present--to help them land clients, train customers, and inspire audiences. These sales and marketing professionals have realized that outdated slide software falls short at the critical selling moments they've worked so hard to attain. They're turning to Prezi for presentations that help them close deals by truly engaging their prospects. Top companies such as Sharp, Brother (UK) and many more are already using Prezi to maximize returns on their efforts. For more information on customers using Prezi, please visit https://prezi.com/customers/

Phil Jones, UK Managing Director of Brother, a supplier of smart technology solutions that helps businesses deliver greater productivity, personally uses Prezi in the UK, as a planning tool, to deliver internal briefings, and for public speaking opportunities.

"Our solutions work can be complex and dense, with a wide range of different technologies on offer for different businesses. Prezi allows you to store vast insights in one place and easily make clever connections between different topics," said Jones. "The flexible, non-linear format of Prezi means I can build one prezi and use it to present a unique journey to a number of different audiences, depending on their needs, in a natural way."

Employee Growth, New San Francisco Office

Since launching in Hungary in 2009, Prezi now has more than 330 employees worldwide and has offices in San Francisco, Budapest and Riga. To accommodate its employee growth, the company just moved to a new headquarters in San Francisco.

Prezi has also been expanding its executive team and recently appointed Narayan Menon as its new CFO, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary. In this role, Menon will oversee all of Prezi's financial operations and management. Narayan brings over 20 years of experience in financial and operational leadership in Fortune 50 companies as well as in high-growth SaaS companies and has a proven track record of growing revenue and profit in consumer, SMB and enterprise segments.

Awards and Industry Recognition

Throughout the last year, Prezi has received extensive industry recognition for its products, workplace, and company culture, including:

G2Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, ranked Prezi Number 32 in its List of the Top 100 Best Software Companies and Number 12 on its List of the Best Mid-Market Software Companies.

chose Prezi as one of "5 Five Transformational AR Startups to Watch" Speakers at World Economic Forum and TED used Prezi for their on stage presentations.

About Prezi

Prezi is the presentation platform that helps you connect more powerfully with your audience and customers. Unlike slides, Prezi's single, interactive canvas encourages conversation and collaboration, making your overall presentation more engaging, persuasive, and memorable. Prezi's latest offering, Prezi Next, is a full-lifecycle presentation platform so everyone can easily create visually stunning presentations, deliver them in a more natural and conversational way, and analyze their effectiveness. Founded in 2009, and with offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga. Prezi now fosters a community of over 100 million users and Prezi presentations have been viewed over 3.5 billion times. Its investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity, and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com.

