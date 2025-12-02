Prezzee Brings AI-Powered Magic to the Holidays with Free Santa and Carolers Experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezzee, the global digital gifting platform, is making spirits bright with the return of its AI-powered Magical Moments experiences. Available now, Prezzee Magical Moments offers two free, interactive ways to celebrate the holidays -- a personalized video message from Santa Claus and a festive carolers experience that brings laughter, connection, and holiday cheer to families, friends, and colleagues.

Prezzee Magical Moments offers two free, interactive ways to celebrate the holidays -- a personalized video message from Santa Claus and a festive carolers experience that brings laughter, connection, and holiday cheer to families, friends, and colleagues.

The launch comes at a time when many Americans are struggling to find the "perfect" gift. According to recent U.S. research , more than half of adults (53%) expect to receive at least one unwanted gift this holiday season, adding up to an estimated $10.1 billion in wasted spending.

Meanwhile, 43% of Americans say they will regift or resell many unwanted items and gifts received this holiday. Together, the findings reveal a growing disconnect between the gifts people give and the appreciation of those received. This mirrors a global trend that shows how challenging, stressful, and time-consuming holiday gifting can be. In response to the findings, Prezzee is streamlining the gifting process while preserving the sentiment and generosity at the heart of every exchange.

Founded on the belief that gifts should spark human connection and turn moments into lasting memories, Prezzee is continuing its mission to reimagine gift-giving, helping families and workplaces shift away from gifting uncertainty and toward meaningful experiences.

As part of its Magical Moments series, Prezzee is bringing a touch of AI-powered magic to the holidays with the launch of two new personalized digital gifting experiences - Santa's Nice List Nominations and The Magical Christmas Carolers - designed to enhance the way we give and receive gifts this festive season.

In Santa's Nice List Nominations, gift-givers can surprise the children in their lives with a custom video message "from Santa" himself, celebrating the recipient personally. Kids will love the magic of hearing Santa say they made the "Nice List" by name. Creating this experience is simple - just add a child's name and age, and let AI do the rest. And, the video can be easily paired with a special-edition Prezzee gift card.

The Magical Christmas Carolers experience turns work teams, friends, or families into their very own festive choir. Perfect for coworkers or clients, this playful experience allows senders to upload photos and businesses to add their company logo, transforming a thoughtful thank-you gift card into a fun and memorable moment of celebration that transforms the photos into singing carolers. Users simply upload 2-4 photos, choose a holiday song and add a company logo -- and Prezzee's studio blends the images, music, and festive details into a custom holiday video delivered within 24 hours.

The result for both fun options is a seamless, delightfully personal way to share holiday cheer and it is free for families and businesses alike. "The holidays are about connection, and with Prezzee's Magical Moments, we're bringing that to everyone -- from children and families to colleagues and friends," said Stefan Happ, North American CEO of Prezzee. "We're blending advanced AI with the joy of giving to create simple, free experiences that spark emotion and bring people closer together."

Designed to help people connect, celebrate, and show appreciation for their friends, family, and colleagues this season, the experiences combine thoughtful technology with personalization, making it easier than ever to give gifts that are genuinely wanted and appreciated - transforming the typical stress of this time of year into delight.

To create your free AI holiday experience, visit www.prezzeemagicalmoments.com .

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global leader in digital gifting and payments which has sold over 140 million gift cards, with over 1,500 brand partners and 6 million customers worldwide. Prezzee's mission is to change lives through the power of giving - its borderless payment technology helps people connect with one another and create memorable moments that truly matter. Founded in Australia almost 10 years ago, Prezzee operates in the United States of America, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit: www.prezzee.com .

Media Contact:

Erin Farrell Talbot

917-232-9309

[email protected]

SOURCE Prezzee